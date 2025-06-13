Tucker turns on Trump: Ex-Fox News host blasts ‘complicit’ president for backing Israel after attacks on Iran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson has turned on President Donald Trump by accusing him of being “complicit” in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The former Fox News host and MAGA figurehead rebuked Trump and the administration in his newsletter titled: “This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War.”

“Despite being complicit in the act of war, the president hopes last night’s events will help his ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran,” Carlson wrote.

“While the American military may not have physically perpetrated the assault, years of funding and sending weapons to Israel, which Donald Trump just bragged about on Truth Social, undeniably place the U.S. at the center of last night’s events,” the right-wing pundit added.

Trump boasted on Truth Social that Israel was using military equipment made in the U.S., which he described as “the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR.”

open image in gallery The former Fox News host and MAGA figurehead rebuked Trump and the administration in his newsletter titled: ‘This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War.’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

Carlson’s newsletter went on to say that the U.S. is now “in deep.”

“Washington knew these attacks would happen. They aided Israel in carrying them out,” Carlson continued. “Politicians purporting to be America First can’t now credibly turn around and say they had nothing to do with it.”

The conflict is already splitting MAGA down the middle, leading figures of the movement have said publicly.

“A direct strike on Iran right now would disastrously split the Trump coalition,” podcaster Jack Posobiec wrote on X. “Trump smartly ran against starting new wars, this is what the swing states voted for.” He added that it could cost the Republicans the midterms.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk said that “no issue currently divides the right as much as foreign policy.”

open image in gallery The conflict is already splitting MAGA down the middle, leading figures of the movement have said publicly. Iran has since retaliated with missile strikes on Israel. ( AP )

If Trump gave Israel the “green light” to target Iran, it “would be seen as an unforgivable betrayal by millions of American voters,” Mollie Hemingway, the editor of right-wing publication The Federalist, said in a post on X.

In one of his calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump had advised against the attacks, according to The Wall Street Journal, telling him that the negotiations should be allowed to run their course before military options were considered.

The president’s advice went unheeded as Israel embarked on a series of deadly strikes on more than 100 targets, killing General Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, and Major General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff to its armed forces, among others.

Iran has since retaliated by firing missiles at Israel, which the U.S. is supporting to intercept, according to Axios.

Trump had been aware of Israel’s pre-dawn raid before it commenced but said that the U.S. had played no part in it.

“We knew everything, and I tried to save Iran humiliation and death,” Trump told Reuters. “I tried to save them very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out. They can still work out a deal however, it’s not too late.”