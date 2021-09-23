Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used a Scooby-Doo meme to make the case the Green New Deal is actually Chinese-style communism as she spoke on the floor of the House.

“If the American people actually knew what ... these globalist, America-last policies are, I believe that they would be ringing every single phone up here, probably demanding that Congress go home because America is only safe when Congress is out of session,” she said. “But unfortunately Congress is in session so let’s tell the truth about what’s happening.”

“This is a simple meme that you would find on the internet,” Ms Greene said, standing beside an image of Fred Jones of the Scooby-Doo Gang unmasking an unknown villain with “Green New Deal” written across the hood. As the fabric is pulled away, the hammer, sickle, and star from the Soviet flag are revealed. The emblem of the Chinese Communist Party includes the hammer and sickle but not the star.

“This meme is very real. The Green New Deal – surprise – serves China and China only,” Ms Greene said.

The Green New Deal is a congressional resolution introduced by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Senator Edward Markey in February 2019. The resolution details a plan for taking on the climate crisis and urges the federal government to stop using fossil fuels and to end greenhouse gas emissions to slow the warming of the planet.

Following her lead, an aide then removed the Scooby-Doo meme and replaced it with an image of a smiling Xi Jinping, the president of China, with the words: “I own Joe Biden ... and now I own Afghanistan’s lithium deposits”.

“Talking about the Green New Deal and the all-out war on the men and women who built this country, which is definitely happening every single day here in Congress, Democrats want to turn out the lights on America. They want to shut down our economy, they want to end our energy independence, and surrender America, putting us on our knees, to China, dependent on China.”

Ms Greene has made a name for herself by spreading conspiracy theories and for her undying loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Illinois anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger tweeted that “Congress is no longer serious with people like this” in response to Ms Greene’s House floor spiel.

Ms Greene tweeted on Wednesday night that her time to speak had been halved and that she was going to return to finish her argument.

“Congress is so dysfunctional that my special order tonight was changed three times today and cut in half from one hour to 30 minutes,” she wrote. “These people would fail in the real world and be fired from a normal job. So expect part two of why the Green New Deal serves China, coming soon.”

Twitter users were quick to mock Ms Greene.

“This is a parody account right,” one account holder asked.

“Really? A bad meme? That’s what you bring, no real arguments?” another added.

“Sad thing is she thinks this is witty,” a third added. “We are laughing at you, NOT with you.”