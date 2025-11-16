Marjorie Taylor Greene casts doubt on Trump‘s MAGA credentials and suggests he is being pressured to cover up Epstein files
Firebrand congresswoman represents a growing segment of dissatisfied MAGA Republicans
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene explained her growing feud with Donald Trump on Sunday while questioning whether the president was remaining true to his MAGA brand and suggested that a foreign government could be involved in covering up the Jeffrey Epstein story.
She was on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning as a growing divide within the MAGA base threatens to split apart Trump’s coalition in the first meaningful way since the January 6 attack.
On CNN, Greene told host Dana Bash that Trump’s embrace of a foreign policy-focused agenda at the expense of centering domestic issues like rising inflation and cost-of-living price hikes amounted to an abandonment of the “America First” agenda he ran and won on.
The congresswoman also took questions about the administration’s ongoing refusal to release the Jeffrey Epstein investigation files, now a scandal that has enveloped the president and led to new insinuations of his involvement in Epstein’s child sex trafficking ring after the publication this week of new emails sent to and from Jeffrey Epstein, released by a congressional committee investigating the government’s handling of the case.
In those emails, Trump tellingly explained to Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff that Trump “knew about the girls”. The White House and Trump have denied that the president had any knowledge of Epstein’s illegal activities when they were friends.
This is a breaking news report. More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments