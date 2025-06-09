Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk was forced to correct the record on Sunday after his AI bot on X, known as “Grok,” was unable to decipher a fake post from a real one and spread misinformation that Musk claimed he “took” Stephen Miller’s wife.

Over the weekend, an X user posted a doctored screenshot that appeared to show Musk replying to Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, with the cutting insult, “Just like I took your wife.”

Katie Miller, who has been married to Stephen Miller since 2020, was one of the first people Musk hired to help with DOGE. She left the administration alongside Musk just last week.

When a user asked Grok to confirm if the post was real, Grok claimed it “likely existed and was deleted.”

In reality, the post was fake and likely was created as a joke to reference the drama unfolding between Musk and White House staff after the Tesla CEO left his position as an adviser and got into a public fight with President Donald Trump.

Elon Musk is still working closely with Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, despite his falling out with the White House ( Getty )

Replying to the Grok thread, Musk wrote, “No, it’s fake ffs. I never posted this.”

Although the screenshot of the post is not real, the messy situation between White House staff, Trump allies, Musk employees, and Musk is.

After spending nearly six months closely aligned with the Trump administration and starting the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk made a dramatic exit by tearing down the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on social media.

The situation has left Katie Miller in a difficult position between Trump and Musk, friends of Miller told the Wall Street Journal.

Like Musk, Katie Miller was designated a “special government employee,” which allowed her to work for the government and the private sector.

Her brief time in the White House meant she got to work adjacent to her husband, who is a longtime Trump ally. According to reports, the Millers and Musk were close and spent time together outside of work.

But that’s all changed now that the relationship between Musk and Trump has deteriorated.

Amid the bitter fallout between Musk and Trump, Musk reportedly unfollowed Stephen Miller on X.

Meanwhile, Katie Miller has followed Musk out the door, continuing to work for the billionaire as he focuses his attention back on his companies.