Teams for President Donald Trump - and his right-hand man, billionaire Elon Musk - have reportedly proposed spreading fake information, planting “spies” or accessing employee emails to catch the federal workers who may be leaking internal messages to the media.

Since Trump reclaimed the Oval Office on January 20 there has been no shortage of leaks about the president’s plans to re-vamp the federal government or Musk’s attempts to overhaul the federal workforce.

Leaks have included the White House’s plan to pause federal loan and grant programs, an email from a Justice Department official on investigating those who prosecuted January 6 rioters, the initial information related to a federal workforce buyout and more.

It’s become enough of an issue that some Trump administration officials and Musk allies have floated various ideas to try and stop leaks from occurring, those close to the matter told Rolling Stone - in yet another leak.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are reportedly considering methods to figure out who may be leaking information to the press ( via REUTERS )

That includes installing younger employees to serve as informants in different areas of the federal government and then relay information that is perceived as an anti-Trump agenda.

Another potential idea included planting fake information with different staffers to see if it spreads or leaks in an attempt to trace leaks back to a specific person.

Staffers reportedly considered accessing staffers’ government emails to see if there is any evidence that they have shared information with the media or other outside sources. However, it is unlikely that those working for the government would ignore work email protocol to share information.

Allies of Trump and Musk have also considered compiling files on staffers by looking through their social media accounts to determine who may be in contact with reporters or who opposes Trump’s policies.

Loyalists within different departments have already been encouraged to submit tips on those who appear to be disobeying orders to cease all diversity programs, according to The Bulwark.

open image in gallery Since Trump reclaimed the Oval Office on January 20 there has been no shortage of leaks about the president’s plans to re-vamp the federal government or Musk’s attempts to overhaul the federal workforce ( EPA )

Before Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team infiltrated the U.S. Agency for International Development, sought to dissolve it and temporarily made it part of the State Department, staffers were reportedly sent an email threatening “disciplinary action” for communicating information outside of the agency.

Staffers who have experienced the transition from the Biden administration to the Trump administration appear to be fearful as Trump and his allies in the government seemingly have zero hesitation in placing employees on administrative leave or firing them.

Two senior USAID officials were reportedly placed on leave after denying DOGE employees access to information over the weekend.

On X, Musk confirmed his intention with anyone who divulges inside info.

“With regard to leakers: if in doubt, they are out,” Musk wrote.

Career officials in the federal government have reportedly considered deleting their social media posts out of fear of being perceived as left-wing or pro-diversity programs, according to Rolling Stone.