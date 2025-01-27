Trump fires Justice Department officials who prosecuted him because they cannot be ‘trusted’
Several federal prosecutors who worked with former special counsel Jack Smith on criminal investigations related to Trump were fired on Monday
More than a dozen Justice Department officials who worked on the federal criminal investigations into President Donald Trump and January 6 were fired by the acting attorney general on Monday.
Keeping good on his promise to seek retribution on those who investigated and prosecuted him, several federal prosecutors who worked with former special counsel Jack Smith were terminated because they cannot be “trusted.”
“You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump,” a letter from acting Attorney General James McHenry, obtained by CNN, said.
“The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates. Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully,” the letter said.
Citing Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which gives the president the power to appoint and terminate U.S. attorneys, McHenry terminated the employees “effective immediately”.
The announcement arrives as the new administration is also launching a “special project” to investigate charges brought against individuals who were prosecuted for their participation in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
