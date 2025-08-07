Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 25-year-old Republican woman, who “didn’t know if females should be in office,” is now running for a seat in the Arizona Senate.

Mylie Biggs, the daughter of Rep. Andy Biggs, one of President Trump’s biggest supporters, announced her state senate bid in Arizona's 14th legislative district alongside Rep. Laurin Hendrix and Rep. Khyl Powell.

Her father, who has entered the race for Arizona governor in 2026, has represented the district for 14 years before he was elected to Congress in 2017.

However, the young Republican who has only just cleared the Arizona age requirement for legislative office has already come under fire for a resurfaced audio clip that contradicts her bid.

Last August, Biggs appeared on an Arizona-based podcast called The Matty McCurdy Program, the Phoenix New Times reports.

In the segment, Biggs is heard spouting the belief that women should not enter office.

open image in gallery ( X/@MylieBiggs )

“Honestly, I don’t know if I would vote for any female. I don’t know if females should be in office,” Biggs told McCurdy and another on the August 6, 2024, episode, laughing off the controversial take.

Then, Biggs drilled down on her opinion to ensure that she wasn’t kidding.

“There are a lot of really good women in office, I’m not trying to hate on anyone – like, some really good congresswomen,” Biggs said.

“Yeah, I don’t think women should hold office in general. That’s my position. That’s my stance. I think women should run the home.”

Biggs, who graduated from the University of Arizona last year with a degree in political science, has strongly aligned herself with conservative values on women’s rights.

In the podcast, she expressed her concerns with how “modern feminism” has changed society, “starting with women's right to vote.”

“I hate a 9-to-5 schedule,” Biggs said before saying that a domesticated life was something that appealed to her.

“I get home, and I don’t want to do anything else. Like, women aren’t built for this. I just want to be a wife. I just want to be a mom.”

open image in gallery Her father, Rep. Andy Biggs (pictured center), speaking at a news conference at the Capitol in 2023 ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In December 2024, the young conservative returned to McCurdy’s show to discuss the 2024 election results.

While looking at electoral maps, she again bemoaned the impact of women voting in elections.

“Have you seen ones where it’s like, if women were the only ones to vote, what it would look like, and it’s literally like 80% blue,” she said comically.

“It’s like, ‘Whoa. Repeal the 19th Amendment,” she added.

When she announced her candidacy run on social media, Biggs praised her upbringing, where her parents “taught me to love my country, the Constitution, and to value my freedoms.”

Since her June announcement, Biggs has still not filed a campaign finance report, even though the report for the second quarter of 2025 was due on July 21, the Phoenix New Times reports.

She has reportedly not raised any money yet.

Rep. Powell told the Phoenix New Times that "I know Mylie and have complete trust in her."

Her father most recently voted against demands for the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files, despite previously pressing for their publication.

The Independent contacted Biggs and her father for comment.