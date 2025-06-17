NAACP breaks 116-year tradition and skips inviting president to its annual convention

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NAACP announced it will not invite President Donald Trump to its national convention next month, marking the first time in the civil rights organization’s 116-year history that a sitting U.S. president has been excluded.

“This has nothing to do with political party,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said. “Our mission is to advance civil rights, and the current president has made clear that his mission is to eliminate civil rights.”

In a statement, Johnson slammed the current administration’s attacks on civil rights as the reason for breaking from the organization’s long-standing tradition to invite the sitting president.

“The president has signed unconstitutional executive orders to oppress voters and undo federal civil rights protections; he has illegally turned the military on our communities, and he continually undermines every pillar of our democracy to make himself more powerful and to personally benefit from the U.S. government,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted that the convention is meant to be a safe space for all, regardless of political ideology, and while the NAACP had previously invited presidents with whom it had policy disagreements, they had to break tradition this year.

The NAACP said Monday it would not be inviting President Donald Trump to its national convention next month, breaking from a 116-year tradition. ( AP )

“To that end, the NAACP has made the decision to break with tradition and not invite Donald Trump or J.D. Vance this year,” the statement continued. “This administration does not respect the Constitution or the rule of law. It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism, which would be unacceptable.”

The convention is taking place from July 12 to 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and comes as the NAACP has filed multiple lawsuits against Trump.

Most recently, the NAACP sued the Department of Education in March for withholding federal money for schools that declined to end their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

With reporting from the Associated Press.