Trump ‘not looking for a ceasefire’ with Israel-Iran as he blasts DNI Tulsi Gabbard: ‘I don’t care what she said!’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily pushed back on his own director of National Intelligence’s assessment of Iran’s nuclear program’s status, telling journalists aboard Air Force One that he did not care about her belief that Tehran was not actively working on constructing a usable nuclear weapon.

Speaking to reporters on the way back to Washington after making an early exit from the 2025 Group of Seven leaders’ summit in Alberta, the president was asked about Tulsi Gabbard’s March testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in which the DNI said the U.S. Intelligence Community had assessed that Iran was not then working to build a nuclear weapon despite continuing work on uranium enrichment.

Trump told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that he believed that Iran had been “very close” to a working bomb, but when Collins pointed out what Gabbard had said to Congress just three months ago, Trump became irate.

“I don’t care what she said — I think they were very close to having one,” he said.

During her March 26 appearance before the House panel, Gabbard said the USIC had continued to “assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” as as she told House members that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — Iran’s Supreme Leader — had “not authorized the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003.”

open image in gallery President Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the Group of Seven summit early on Monday ( AP )

“We continue to monitor closely if Tehran decides to reauthorize its nuclear weapons program,” Gabbard added.

Trump also told the reporters traveling with him that American “gloves” would come “off” should Iran hit American soldiers stationed in the Middle East in retaliation for anything Israel has done since the two countries began exchanging fire last week.

“We’ll come down so hard if they do anything to our people,” Mr Trump said. “The gloves are off. I think they know not to touch our troops.”

The president had made an early exit from the G7 gathering, where he had been expected to remain until late Tuesday, after issuing a dire warning to residents of Iran’s capital.

Writing on Truth Social on Monday evening, he groused that Iranian leaders had not “signed the ‘deal’” Trump had “told them to sign” as part of talks held over the last few months over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons program.

He called the situation “a shame” and “a waste of a human life” and reiterated the longtime American position that Tehran “CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

“I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump added.

open image in gallery During her March 26 appearance before the House Intelligence committee, Tulsi Gabbard said the US intelligence officials had continued to “assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon.”

Roughly an hour later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters late Monday that Trump would be returning to Washington after participating in the G7 “family photo” with other world leaders, with his early departure allowing him to “attend to many important matters.”

In a separate post on X, Leavitt said Trump would depart following a dinner with his fellow G7 heads of state and government, attributing the move to “what’s going on in the Middle East.”

In response to shouted questions from reporters about why he's leaving the G7 early Trump said, “I have to be back”. Gathering with other leaders for a customary photo ahead of dinner Monday, the president added, “You probably see what I see and I have to be back as soon as I can.”

His ahead-of-schedule return from Canada comes amid questions over whether the United States would join Israel’s days-old effort to cripple the Iranian nuclear program by destroying nuclear sites, targeting scientists for assassination, and taking out military leaders and much of Iran’s military capabilities.

While Israeli forces claim to have had significant successes in taking out numerous targets associated with Iranian nuclear weapons research and development, one obstacle that remains is the Fordow enrichment facility, located deep inside a mountain near the city of Qom.

Because the facility is deep underground, successfully destroying it would require dropping so-called “bunker-buster” munitions into the facility from heavy bomber aircraft. Israeli forces do not possess such weapons, but the United States does.

Trump, who has long boasted of his record in keeping American forces out of what he calls “endless wars” in the Middle East, and has sought to redirect American foreign policy in a more isolationist direction not seen since the period leading up to the Second World War, has thus far maintained that the U.S. is not involved and has not been involved in Israel’s operations against Iran.

Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he believed he could still broker a diplomatic agreement to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions despite the Israel effort to accomplish the same by force of arms.

“I think Iran basically is at the negotiating table where they want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we’re going to be doing something,” he said.

But in the hours following his departure, U.S. defense officials ordered the USS Nimitz carrier group, including five Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers and other support ships along with an entire carrier-based air wing, to depart the South China Sea and join the USS Carl Vinson strike group deployed in the Arabian Sea.

The aging nuclear-powered vessel is part of a wider buildup of firepower that has seen dozens of U.S. Air Force refueling planes transfer to Europe, two destroyers in the Mediterranean move closer to Israel, and military families at U.S. bases in the Middle East given permission to fly home for their safety.

Separately, the State Department updated a travel advisory for Israel, Gaza and the West Bank territory to “do not travel” as casualties mount on both sides of Israel’s escalating war with Iran.

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” the advisory said.