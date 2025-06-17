Trump departs G7 early after warning ‘everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is skipping the remainder of this year’s Group of Seven summit and returning to Washington early after issuing a dire warning to residents of Iran’s capital on social media.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters late Monday that Trump would be returning to Washington after participating in a G7 “family photo” with other world leaders, with his early departure allowing him to “attend to many important matters.”

In a separate post on X, Leavitt said the president would depart following a dinner with his fellow G7 heads of state and government, attributing the move to “what’s going on in the Middle East.”

Leavitt’s announcement came approximately one hour after the president took to his Truth Social platform to complain that Iranian leaders had not “signed the ‘deal’” Trump had “told them to sign” as part of talks held over the last few months over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear weapons program.

He called the situation “a shame” and “a waste of a human life” and reiterated the longtime American position that Tehran “CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON.”

“I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Trump added.

The president’s warning to Tehran residents comes amid questions over whether the United States would join in Israel’s days-old effort to cripple the Iranian nuclear program by destroying nuclear sites, targeting scientists for assassination, and taking out military leaders and much of Iran’s military capabilities.

While Israeli forces have had significant successes in taking out numerous targets associated with Iranian nuclear weapons research and development, one obstacle that remains is the Fordow enrichment facility, located deep inside a mountain near the city of Qom.

Because the facility is deep underground, successfully destroying it would require dropping so-called “bunker-buster” munitions into the facility from heavy bomber aircraft. Israeli forces do not possess such weapons, but the United States does.

Trump, who has long boasted of his record of keeping American forces out of what he calls “endless wars” in the Middle East and has sought to redirect American foreign policy in a more isolationist direction not seen since the period leading up to the Second World War, has thus far maintained that the U.S. is not involved and has not been involved in Israel’s operations against Iran.

More follows...