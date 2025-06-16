Donald Trump fired back at Tucker Carlson after he accused the US president of being “complicit”in Israel’s attacks on Iran.

The former Fox News host and MAGA figurehead rebuked Trump and the administration in his newsletter titled: “This Could Be the Final Newsletter Before All-Out War.”

The US president was asked about Carlson’s comments during a press conference announcing the signing of the historic US-UK trade deal.

Trump replied: “I don't know what Tucker Carlson is saying. Let him go get a television network and say it so that people listen. Thank you.”