Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

Kenya’s Supreme Court has started hearing arguments in challenges to the presidential election

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 31 August 2022 09:15

Kenyan court starts hearing challenges to presidential vote

Kenya's Supreme Court started hearing arguments Wednesday in challenges to the presidential election.

Losing opposition candidate Raila Odinga is among those challenging the results and alleging a range of problems with the election process.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner earlier this month with just over 50% of votes.

The court must rule on all challenges by the end of Monday.

Kenya's election has been peaceful.

