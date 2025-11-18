Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has taken a page out of President Donald Trump’s playbook by posting a scatalogical meme of herself on X as a pilot dumping a plane-load of AI poop on an unsuspecting victim.

Trump did precisely the same thing last month in response to the nationwide “No Kings” protests against his administration, posting an AI clip of himself on Truth Social flying a fighter jet low over a crowd of demonstrators in order to unleash a torrent of diarrhoea upon them.

“Sorry Goose, but it’s time to buzz the tower,” Mace wrote over her own AI tribute video, referencing Top Gun.

open image in gallery South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace posts a social media of herself dumping a plane-load of excrement on an unsuspecting victim ( Nancy Mace/X )

The target of the dive-bombing in Mace’s spoof resembles Patrick Bryant, her former partner, whom the congresswoman alleged in a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives on February 10 had sexually assaulted her.

During that speech, Mace claimed that she had discovered a digital cache of more than 10,000 videos and photos in November 2023 that showed Bryant and other men drugging and abusing numerous women, including herself.

“I accidentally uncovered some of the most heinous crimes against women imaginable,” she told the House.

“We are talking about rape, nonconsensual photos, non-consensual videos of women and underage girls, and the premeditated, calculated, exploitation of women and girls in my district. I was horrified. I was humiliated. I was violated.”

Bryant, a Charleston-based businessman and tech entrepreneur, denied her allegations and, earlier this month, filed a lawsuit against Mace for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“For almost two years, I’ve had to stay quiet while completely false accusations were spread about me,” he said. “Claims that were created, repeated, and weaponized to serve personal and political vendettas. I have never assaulted or raped any woman.”

Mace hit back in comments accompanying another AI video of Bryant tossing cash into the air that read: “It’s almost as if this alleged rapist and peeping tom is trying to write me another check. I just got him sanctioned in court, And rape victim Jane Doe and I are still waiting on him to pay our legal fees after he weaponized the court against us.”

open image in gallery Rep. Mace has rarely been far from the headlines of late, notably for sticking to her guns and demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files ( Getty )

In a follow-up post, she declared: “I will file a motion to dismiss and counterclaim abuse of process, conspiracy, and you guessed it – more attorney fees.”

Bryant has since filed for a temporary restraining order against the representative, which, he said, “is intended to prevent Nancy Ruth Mace from continuing to publish baseless claims about me on social media without offering a single piece of actual evidence.”

As was the case with Trump’s AI poop video, Mace’s latest social media offering met with a decidedly mixed response, with one person pointedly commenting: “You’re a Member of Congress – and this is what you do with your time?”

The representative has rarely been far from the headlines of late, most recently for joining Republican colleagues Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert in breaking ranks to side with opposition Democrats and call on the Justice Department to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, helping to force a House vote on the issue that will finally take place Tuesday evening.

Mace has made no secret of the fact that her commitment to bringing transparency to the Epstein affair stems from empathy for the victims and a desire for justice, having been raped herself as a teenager. She famously left a hearing with the late pedophile’s victims on Capitol Hill in tears in September.

Less sympathetically, she caused a storm earlier this month after it was reported that she had launched into an expletive-filled rant aimed at police officers at the Charleston International Airport, allegedly calling the officers “F***ing incompetent” for making her wait and complaining that they would not have treated state senator Tim Scott in the same manner.

She subsequently posted more than 100 times on social media in defense of her actions.