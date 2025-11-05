Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said Wednesday she has retained legal counsel and is preparing to file a lawsuit against American Airlines, the Charleston International Airport and several individuals for allegedly creating “false and misleading incident reports.”

Mace’s lawsuit threat comes as she is feverishly defending herself against criticism from her Republican colleagues, who side-eyed her behavior recorded in a Charleston County Aviation Authority police report, which claims Mace directed an expletive-filled rant at officers.

On X, Mace said she was initiating legal action for defamation, claiming the report was “fabricated” and that “multiple airport and airline employees coordinated and conspired” to create the report.

"We believe Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been subjected to a calculated and coordinated effort to malign her character through deliberately falsified documentation," Larry Klayman, a conservative activist and attorney retained by Mace, said in a statement.

In October, officers filed a report claiming Mace became “very irate” after confusion over her arrival at the airport left her without a security escort. Police officers claim the South Carolina rep., who is also running for governor, “cursed” and directed “derogatory comments” at them.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace said she would file a lawsuit against those she believes have defamed her for a police report that claims she cursed and used ‘derogatory’ comments aimed at police officers ( Getty Images )

Mace has defended her actions, claiming her personal safety was at risk as a result of the mix-up.

Throughout hundreds of social media posts, Mace has claimed the report is politically motivated, accused the South Carolina attorney general of conspiring to create the report, and blamed “fake news” for peddling misinformation about it.

But Mace’s fellow South Carolina lawmakers have not backed up her defense.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott , whom Mace had mentioned in her own original statement, scolded the congresswoman for using “vulgar language” with constituents in a Facebook post.

He said he never had a negative experience with staff at the airport, writing: “It is never acceptable to berate police officers, airport staff, and TSA agents who are simply doing their jobs, nor is it becoming of a Member of Congress to use such vulgar language when dealing with constituents.”

He added: “Not only are these officers sworn to protect us, but we also take an oath to represent them. We work for them, not vice versa.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham echoed Scott’s statements, praising police officers and TSA agents at the airport: “The men and women I have encountered – from security to airport leadership – are professional and diligent in the performance of their duties and I am honored to represent them in the U.S. Senate.”

Mace said she plans to seek damages for defamation and reputational harm in addition to public correction for the false report.

Among those she plans to name in the lawsuit are the American Airlines Gate Agent; Elliott Summey, the CEO of Charleston International Airport; Austin Bruner, the chief legal officer for the Charleston airport; Chris Drummond; Alan Wilson, the South Carolina attorney general; Whitney Michael, the chief counsel to Wilson; Spencer Pryor, the deputy executive airport director at the Charleston airport; and Officers Yangco, Reed and Southers.

The Independent has asked the Charleston International Airport for comment. American Airlines declined to comment.