Nancy Mace canceled a speech after almost no one showed up

South Carolina Republican. Rep. Nancy Mace cancelled a speech in her home state after only a small crowd decided to show up, according to a report.

Event organizers had urged people to RSVP in advance to hear Mace discuss “protecting parental rights” at an event hosted by far-right group Moms for Liberty in Horry County on Thursday, warning that “seating is limited.”

That didn’t appear to be a problem.

When the event kicked off, just eight people were in the room, My Horry News reported.

The gubernatorial candidate didn’t take the stage to deliver remarks, but a member of Mace’s team emerged, chatted with the event organizer, and told reporters that Mace would take their questions and then meet with the attendees individually, the outlet reported.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace canceled a speech in her home state after just eight people showed up, according to a report ( Getty Images )

At least 100 people were expected to attend, according to the outlet.

The Independent has requested comment from a spokesperson for Mace.

Despite the low turnout, the congresswoman boasted to reporters about how she was dominating the polls in South Carolina’s race for governor, ABC News 4 reported. She announced her run earlier this month.

“Horry County makes presidents. Horry County elected Donald Trump, and they’re a big part of the state,” Mace said at the event. “We're winning by double digits everywhere, but particularly with folks who support the president.”

Last month, before she launched her campaign, a survey by South Carolina Policy Council found that Mace led with 16 percent of GOP-identifying voters.

More recently, her team published findings from a poll, conducted this month among 600 Republican voters, that shows Mace leading the five-way contest with 25 percent.

The poll found that 83 percent of respondents had heard of Mace. She has made recent headlines for her attacks on transgender Americans, including her colleague, Delaware Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender member of Congress.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Rep. Ralph Norman are also running to lead the state.

Mace texted the results of the poll to Trump, My Horry News reported. The president then shared the results on his Truth Social account.

Although she was once a vocal critic of the president following the Capitol attacks on January 6, 2021, the pair have since seemed to patch things up. Trump endorsed Mace for her 2024 re-election to Congress and Mace returned the favor by endorsing him for his 2024 presidential run. This month, she openly asked for his endorsement for governor, going so far as to describe herself as “Trump in high heels.”

"I'm just saying I've done a lot for the president, and if you talk to him, I would really like his support for governor," she said at an event earlier this month, ABC News reported.