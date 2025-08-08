Nancy Mace raged at a reporter who asked her why she was bragging about infrastructure upgrades that she had voted against.

The congresswoman from the Palmetto State, who announced that she would be running for South Carolina governor on Monday (4 August), appeared at a town hall in Myrtle Beach as part of her campaign tour.

When a reporter questioned her about touting infrastructure projects from the Inflation Reduction Act, which she voted against, Mace snapped back that she must be a “raging Democrat” journalist.

“You’re a raging leftist with that kind of questioning. And I would say, as a woman, you might wanna think about how you view other women.”

She said she had every right to claim credit for a project funded by the bill, telling the reporter: “It is literally our job. Maybe you’re confused.”