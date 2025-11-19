Nancy Mace admits she has no friends: ‘I don’t get invited to parties’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Nancy Mace, the GOP firebrand from South Carolina, admitted on television that she has no friends.

The third-term congresswoman revealed the personal details during a Tuesday night interview with Newsmax. It came on the heels of a House vote, during which nearly all members voted to force the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Host Rob Finnerty asked Mace whether it’s true that Washington, D.C. is ruled by a cabal of elites that help cover up each others’ crimes.

“I’m not part of the powerful, I’m not part of the elite,” the Citadel graduate said. “I’m an island of one.”

“I don’t get invited to parties, I don’t have any friends,” she divulged. “I have a dog.”

Therefore, she said, she wouldn’t have any knowledge of a supposed inner ring of untouchable power-brokers.

“But nothing surprises me anymore,” the congresswoman said. “The kind of corruption that I see at all levels of government, the federal, state, and local level, nothing would surprise me if that’s what’s going on, that there are people out there that are protecting each other because they’re powerful.”

She added that the House vote to release the DOJ files on Epstein — a convicted sex offender — was a huge step in holding power to account.

open image in gallery GOP firebrand Nancy Mace told Newsmax that she has no friends in Washington, D.C. and does not go to parties. ( Getty Images )

In response to her remark about not having friends, many commenters on X found the news surprising.

“Cant imagine why,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “She’s the Ted Cruz of the house.”

Mace, who was first elected to Congress in 2020 and is now running for South Carolina governor, has long been a lightning rod for controversy and criticism, often wading deep into the culture wars.

She has drawn significant attention for her aggressive stance on transgender rights. In 2024, she introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using bathrooms on federal property that doesn’t correspond with the sex assigned at birth.

During a February congressional hearing, a Democratic colleague criticized her for the language she uses to address transgender people. “Tranny tranny tranny,” she responded. “I don't really care, you want penises in women's bathrooms.”

open image in gallery Mace has long been a lightning rod for controversy and criticism ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Mace pictured at Trump’s inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 20. ( Getty Images )

In September, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Mace introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, over comments she made about the deceased conservative activist. The measure failed.

“We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next,” Mace wrote to Omar on X.

Omar shot back: “Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress.”

On Monday, the former Waffle House waitress courted more controversy when she posted an AI-generated video of herself dumping excrement from a jet onto a man.

It appeared to be a nod to President Donald Trump, who last month posted an AI clip of himself flying a fighter jet over demonstrators and unleashing diarrhoea on them.