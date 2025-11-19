Nancy Mace admits she has no friends: ‘I don’t get invited to parties’
The GOP firebrand has long been a lightning rod for controversy and criticism.
Rep. Nancy Mace, the GOP firebrand from South Carolina, admitted on television that she has no friends.
The third-term congresswoman revealed the personal details during a Tuesday night interview with Newsmax. It came on the heels of a House vote, during which nearly all members voted to force the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.
Host Rob Finnerty asked Mace whether it’s true that Washington, D.C. is ruled by a cabal of elites that help cover up each others’ crimes.
“I’m not part of the powerful, I’m not part of the elite,” the Citadel graduate said. “I’m an island of one.”
“I don’t get invited to parties, I don’t have any friends,” she divulged. “I have a dog.”
Therefore, she said, she wouldn’t have any knowledge of a supposed inner ring of untouchable power-brokers.
“But nothing surprises me anymore,” the congresswoman said. “The kind of corruption that I see at all levels of government, the federal, state, and local level, nothing would surprise me if that’s what’s going on, that there are people out there that are protecting each other because they’re powerful.”
She added that the House vote to release the DOJ files on Epstein — a convicted sex offender — was a huge step in holding power to account.
In response to her remark about not having friends, many commenters on X found the news surprising.
“Cant imagine why,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “She’s the Ted Cruz of the house.”
Mace, who was first elected to Congress in 2020 and is now running for South Carolina governor, has long been a lightning rod for controversy and criticism, often wading deep into the culture wars.
She has drawn significant attention for her aggressive stance on transgender rights. In 2024, she introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using bathrooms on federal property that doesn’t correspond with the sex assigned at birth.
During a February congressional hearing, a Democratic colleague criticized her for the language she uses to address transgender people. “Tranny tranny tranny,” she responded. “I don't really care, you want penises in women's bathrooms.”
In September, following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Mace introduced a resolution to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, over comments she made about the deceased conservative activist. The measure failed.
“We would love to see you deported back to Somalia next,” Mace wrote to Omar on X.
Omar shot back: “Would love to see you get the help you need next. You belong in rehab, not Congress.”
On Monday, the former Waffle House waitress courted more controversy when she posted an AI-generated video of herself dumping excrement from a jet onto a man.
It appeared to be a nod to President Donald Trump, who last month posted an AI clip of himself flying a fighter jet over demonstrators and unleashing diarrhoea on them.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments