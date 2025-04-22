Rep. Nancy Mace posts another video showing her insulting a constituent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace filmed and posted another confrontation with a constituent in almost as many days, this time using a transphobic slur and mocking the person’s “voice.”

The Republican lawmaker recorded the altercation with a voter at the University of South Carolina during an event for Turning Point USA, the conservative youth group run by activist Charlie Kirk.

The clip, which was posted Monday, came after she shared a video Saturday of an explosive spat with a man in a Charleston beauty store, calling him “absolutely f***ing crazy” and appearing to poke fun at his clothes, claiming he was sporting “Daisy Dukes.”

“This guy in a dress wanted me to apologize for using the word ‘babe.’ Told him no. That I didn’t care if he was offended,” she commented on the most recent clip posted to both her personal and official X accounts.

“And then I dropped the word t***s, fast. Look what happened next.”

open image in gallery Nancy Mace filmed her latest display of truculence at a Turning Point USA event at the University of South Carolina ( X/Nancy Mace )

The clip begins with Mace squaring off with the voter, who remains anonymous, from the stage before the MAGA firebrand implied the person was transgender, despite them never divulging their gender in the video.

“Does your husband call you ‘babe’?” the constituent asked, before Mace replied: “I’m not married.”

“I would like for you to apologize,” the person said. “It is derogatory and…”

“Is t***y derogatory?” Mace interjected.

“Well, yeah,” the person replied, with their voice appearing noticeably lower in the clip. “Of course it f*****g is.”

Mace repeats the slur thrice before walking away.

open image in gallery The altercation took a turn after the person asked Mace for an apology ( X/@NancyMace )

“He went from soprano to bass all in one breath,” Mace said, retweeting her video on her personal X account. “That deep voice came out of nowhere,” she added, again sharing the post on her official profile.

“What, that has to be fake Nancy,” one X user said, appearing to reference the lower pitch of the person’s voice. “It’s legit,” Mace replied.

The Independent could not verify whether the person’s voice had been altered.

Mace claimed that six armed guards in her security detail “moved in” before later stating she was “glad we didn’t get hit” by a plant that the constiuent was carrying.

open image in gallery Nancy Mace was embroiled in another heated exchange with a voter in a video clip she posted Saturday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The congresswoman faced backlash in February for using a slur against trans people three times during a House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to criticize foreign aid being sent to trans people in Guatemala.

The word is one of the “most extreme slurs for a trans person, similar to other extreme slurs for other historically marginalized groups,” according to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Mace also used the slur earlier this month during a speech to the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, a conservative Christian advocacy group, according to the Des Moines Register.

“Can I say t****y? Can I say it three times?” Mace reportedly asked the crowd before proceeding, to laughter and cheers.

On Easter Sunday, Mace took to X and posted: “Real women don’t have Adam’s apples.”

The Independent has contacted Mace’s office for more information.