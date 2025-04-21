Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace has faced fierce backlash after she posted a video of her heated, foul-mouthed exchange with a constituent in a makeup store.

The Republican lawmaker lost her composure after a voter inquired whether she would be holding more town halls this year, following her recent decision to skip an event due to safety concerns.

“Some unhinged lunatic, a man, wearing daisy dukes, at a makeup store, got in my face today,” she wrote on X alongside the clip she posted on Saturday. “Dems are nuts. So I went off – and I won’t be backing down.”

In the video, which is just under two minutes long, Mace explained that she had already done one town hall this year and has plans for more before accusing the man of harassing her.

“I asked if you were doing any this year. It was one simple question,” he replied.

open image in gallery Nancy Mace was embroiled in a heated exchange with a voter after she was asked a question about her town halls ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Unprompted, Mace then brought up her voting record.

“By the way, I voted for gay marriage twice,” she added.

“What does that have to do with me?” the man responded. “You think everything about me has to do with gay marriage?”

“I do, absolutely,” Mace added. “If you want to get in my face about town halls, you should have shown up to one last year.”

The conversation took a turn after the House Republican repeatedly called the man “crazy.”

“You people on the left are crazy. You’re absolutely f***ing crazy. And get out of my face,” Mace said. “Goodbye. F*** you.”

“You’re going to be voted out so fast this year,” the man said while walking out of the aisle. “You’re a disgrace to this state, that’s what you are. I asked you a simple question, and you just go on this tirade and tell me, ‘F*** you?’ Disgusting.”

“You couldn’t take me on baby. Stay the f*** away from me,” Mace added.

open image in gallery The GOP lawmaker called the voter ‘crazy’ several times in her profane tirade ( Kent Nishimura/Getty Images )

Several of Mace’s followers rushed to her defense, while others lambasted the GOP lawmaker for her handling of the confrontation.

“He got his own 1v1 townhall,” Georgia Representative Mike Collins commented on the video.

“Watch out for him in your locker room!,” another X user wrote, to which Mace replied: “For real.”

“He asked you a simple question drama queen!,” a third person said.

“This is how a United States Congresswoman behaves?,” another person wrote.

Mace held her first town hall on April 8 over the phone, issuing no prior warning.

A day earlier, she called out “deranged town hall fakers” who were calling her office about ditching the March town hall in her district.

It came after Mace faced flak for skipping a town hall organized by the Lowcountry Accountability Alliance last month. She insisted it was “not safe” for her to attend the town hall and claimed the event was being led by “left-wing extremists.”

“We’re staying away because it’s not safe, and we refuse to be bullied by individuals who are threatening me, my employees, and my family,” she tweeted.