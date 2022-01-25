House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her intention to run for re-election, extending a career in the House of Representatives spanning more than three decades, ahead of a midterm election battle that could determine the balance of power in Congress.

The California congresswoman – who is serving her 17th term in the House, and fourth term as speaker – made the announcement on her campaign’s social media channels on 25 January.

Speaker Pelosi has ushered passage of critical elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda but faced Republican obstruction in the US Senate, including voting rights legislation to combat a wave of GOP-led efforts to restrict voting and consolidate power across the US.

“While we have made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” Speaker Pelosi said in her video announcement.

“Our democracy is at risk because of assaults on the truth, the assault on the Us Capitol, and the state-by-state assault on voting rights,” she said. “This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy. But as we say, we don’t agonize, we organize. And that is why I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support.”

Speaker Pelosi – the first woman to serve in the role – has led House Democrats through four presidencies, including through passage of the landmark Affordable Care Act under then-President Barack Obama.

In 2018, she said her current term would be her last as speaker. She did not mention the role in her latest announcement.

Her announcement, which was not unexpected, comes as the makeup of Congress begins its shift from a number of factors.

A growing number of House Democrats have announced their retirement, states are engaged in the nationwide reshaping of congressional districts, and House Republicans are plotting their agenda as they look to sweep midterm elections, potentially upending Democrats’ agenda.