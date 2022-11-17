Republicans skip Pelosi’s speech announcing she is stepping down as Democratic leader
Republican side sits largely empty as smattering of lawmakers attend resignation speech of their colleague
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered remarks announcing her plans to step down as leader of the Democratic caucus on Thursday, but most of her Republican colleagues will have to catch a recording.
The GOP side of the House sat largely empty on Thursday — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was among those not in attendance — while the Democratic side was packed; most of Ms Pelosi’s House Democrat allies showed up, as did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer who walked over from the Senate side of the Capitol to witness the historic moment.
The front row of the House was occupied by female Democratic lawmakers from California, Ms Pelosi’s home state, with many including the speaker wearing white in a tribute to suffragettes.
More follows...
