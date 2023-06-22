Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi received overwhelming applause as he delivered his joint address to Congress amid criticisms of his record on human rights and religious freedom.

Mr Modi entered the chamber to overwhelming acclaim, with many in the gallery of the House chamber chanting his name multiple times.

The Indian prime Minister delivered his second address to Congress and mentioned the previous occasion of his address.

“I see that nearly half of you were here in 2016, I feel your warmth as old friends,” he said. “I can also see the enthusiasm of a new friendship in the other half.”

Mr Modi was also escorted to the chamber by many Indian-Americans including Reps Ro Khanna (D-CA), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) and Shri Thanedar (D-MI). Mr Modi also mentioned the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris, whose mother emigrated to the United States, is the first Indian-American to hold her role.

“There are millions here who have roots in India, some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me who has made history,” he said to a standing ovation.

Mr Modi stressed the shared values between the United States and India, the world’s largest democracy, citing how Mahatma Gandhi inspired the nonviolent demonstrations of Martin Luther King Jr and he paid tribute to the late Rep John Lewis, who marched alongside Dr King.

“Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse,” he said. “Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression.”

At the same time, some members of Congress chose to boycott Mr Modi’s address. Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Summer Lee (D-PA), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) all cited Mr Modi’s record on human rights and the persecution of Muslims in India.

President Modi and President Biden listen to each nations national anthems (Reuters)

“By bestowing Prime Minister Modi with the rare honor of a joint address, Congress undermines its ability to be a credible advocate for the rights of religious minorities and journalists around the world,” Mr Bowman, Ms Tlaib and Ms Bush said in a joint statement criticising Mr Modi. Ms Tlaib and Ms Omar are the first two Muslim congresswomen.

The members cited his record in the 2002 Gujarat riots, which led to the death of 1,000 people and the revocation of his US visa.

“His government has openly targeted Muslims and other religious minorities, enabled Hindu nationalist violence, undermined democracy, targeted journalists and dissidents, and suppressed criticism using authoritarian tactics like Internet shutdowns and censorship,” the three members said.

During his joint press conference with President Joe Biden, Mr Modi sought to quell the concerns and denied claims of religious discrimination. It was a rare showing in front of the press as the prime minister has not held a press conference since taking office in 2014.

Mr Modi stressed India’s pluralistic nature by citing the multiple political parties and various cultures within the nation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023 (Getty Images)

“The spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us,” he said. “It also shapes our outlook to the world.”

Mr Modi also spoke about how the countries benefited each other economically.

“When defence and aerospace in India grow, industries in the state of Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Pennsylvania thrive,” he said. “When American companies grow, their research and development centres in India thrive. Whe Indians fly more, a single order for aircrafts creates more than a million jobs in 44 states in Amrica.”

He also noted how the United States works with India on semi-conductors, technology and trade.

“One consequence of globalisation has been the over-concentration of supply chains,” he said. “We will work together to diversify, decentralise and democratise supply chains.”

Mr Modi also spoke about the war in Ukraine and the need to promote “a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific” region.

Mr Modi will later return to the White House for a State dinner.