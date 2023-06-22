Biden mistakenly places hand on heart for wrong national anthem

President Biden appeared to mistakenly put his hand over his heart for the wrong national anthem during his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.

Mr Biden was welcoming Mr Modi to the White House during the prime minister's state visit when the pair stood side-by-side to honour each nation's national anthems.

Apparently instinctively, Mr Biden raised his hand over his heart as the Indian national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' began to play. Quickly realising his mistake, Mr Biden lowered his arm, standing solemnly next to his Indian counterpart.