Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

City leaders in Nashville voted unanimously on Monday to reinstate former state representative Justin Jones, a Democratic lawmaker who was expelled from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday for joining in an anti-gun violence protest on the statehouse floor.

Mr Jones and his colleague Justin Pearson, both of whom are Black, were stripped of their House seats last weeks, following an effort from state Republicans that critics called an “unprecedented” abuse of power in Tennessee history.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters on Monday, Mr Jones decried the state’s “plantation politics” and criticised Tennessee’s Republican Speaker of the House, Cameron Sexton.

“Mr Cameron Sexton, whether you reacknowledge the appointment or not, these people, the people’s voices, are the ultimate authority,” Mr Jones said. “My message to Cameron Sexton is thank you, because it has galvanised a nationwide movement.”

The Nashville representative was sworn in on the state capitol steps, shortly after the vote from the Nashville Metropolitan Council.

Among the supporters of Mr Jones’s reinstatement was council member Delishia Porterfield, who previously ran against Mr Jones in the House Democratic primary for District 52.

“The people made a choice and it was the right choice,” she said during the council meeting on Monday.

Mr Pearson’s vacant seat will be discussed on Wednesday in Memphis at a meeting of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners.

Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery has expressed disapproval with how the two Democrats were expelled.

“The protests at the State Capitol by citizens recently impacted by the senseless deaths of three 9-year-old children and three adults entrusted with their care at their school was understandable given the fact that the gun laws in the State of Tennessee are becoming nearly non-existent,” Commisioner Lowery said in a statement on Sunday. “It is equally understandable that the leadership of the State House of Representatives felt a strong message had to be sent to those who transgressed the rules. However, I believe the expulsion of State Representative Justin Pearson was conducted in a hasty manner without consideration of other corrective action methods.”

Observers said the expulsion vote broke with centuries-old norms in Tennessee and across the country, where lawmakers are usually only expelled after committing criminal offences.

“No laws – local, state or federal – were broken here,” Carrie Russell, a lecturer in political science and expert on Southern politics at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University, told The Independent.

“Many viewers also recognize this for the politically manufactured excision of those who would challenge the status quo of completely unchecked gun legislation in the state of Tennessee,” Ms Russell added.

Glorida Johnson, a third lawmaker who was part of the floor protest, who is white, was able to retain her seat.

Despite vigorous, youth-led protests for more gun control following the Nashville school shooting, Tennessee Republicans have opposed any new forms of firearm restriction, instead opting to try and increase funding to school police officers.

As The Independent has reported, research suggests on-campus police do little to deter shootings.