Tennessee GOP expels first of three Democrats who backed gun control protests

Republicans in Tennessee have expelled one of three Democratic lawmakers who supported a public protest at the state capitol calling for gun control measures in the week after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.

State House lawmakers voted 72-25 to remove Rep Justin Jones. They were also voting on whether to expel Reps Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.

More follows ...