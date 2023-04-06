Tennessee GOP expels first of three Democrats who backed gun control protests
Republicans in Tennessee have expelled one of three Democratic lawmakers who supported a public protest at the state capitol calling for gun control measures in the week after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.
State House lawmakers voted 72-25 to remove Rep Justin Jones. They were also voting on whether to expel Reps Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.
More follows ...
