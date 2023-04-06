Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tennessee GOP expels first of three Democrats who backed gun control protests

Thursday 06 April 2023 21:58
Comments
<p>Justin Jones delivers remarks on the floor of the House chamber in Nashville, Tennessee, during a vote to expel him </p>

Justin Jones delivers remarks on the floor of the House chamber in Nashville, Tennessee, during a vote to expel him

(AP)

Republicans in Tennessee have expelled one of three Democratic lawmakers who supported a public protest at the state capitol calling for gun control measures in the week after six people, including three children, were killed in a school shooting in Nashville.

State House lawmakers voted 72-25 to remove Rep Justin Jones. They were also voting on whether to expel Reps Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson.

More follows ...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in