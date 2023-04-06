Watch as teachers and other members of the public disrupt a Republican-led hearing in Tenessee, as representatives attempted to pass a bill that would see educators armed with guns in schools.

“Tennessee House Republicans vote to advance bill to allow teachers to carry guns in schools a week after a mass shooting in Nashville,” Democrat representative Justin Jones wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

“This is the reaction from the mothers, teachers, and advocates gathered to oppose this reckless legislation.”

