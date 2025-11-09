Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Destruction of historic landmarks, illegal base-jumping and unchecked “bear jams” are among the escalating incidents at America’s national parks, which are suffering due to lack of staff and services because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Despite the warnings of advocacy groups, the Trump administration has allowed many national parks to be at least partially open with few staff and services during what has become the longest shutdown in history.

Numerous incidents have been recorded across the country including overflowing bathrooms, piled-up trash, unkept trails and even a 70-acre wildfire near an unstaffed campground in Joshua Tree, California.

In mid-October, the Gettysburg Foundation reported that a stone wall at a historical military park in Pennsylvania had toppled over. The foundation noted lack of staffing due to the shutdown, and urged members of the public to remain vigilant over safety issues.

“Remember that we are all stewards of National Park Service sites! Our priority is the safety of our visitors, as well as the protection of our National Parks,” the organization wrote online.

open image in gallery Trash is littered along the road at Joshua Tree National Park in California on October 10, 2025, the tenth day of the federal government shutdown ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Despite the warnings of advocacy groups, the Trump administration has allowed many parks to be at least partially open with few staff and services ( Getty Images )

On October 24, three people were convicted of illegal base-jumping in California’s Yosemite National Park, after apparently attempting to take advantage of the lack of law enforcement.

A park employee, who remained anonymous, told SFGATE that they knew of only one wilderness ranger working in the vast park, which allowed people, including campgrounds squatters, to run rampant.

“There are lots of people that truly believe they can do whatever they want because of the lack of rangers. They’ve told us,” the worker said.

Widespread staff terminations had occurred even prior to the shutdown. The National Park Service has lost more than 25 percent of its permanent staff since January, according to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Lower levels of staffing have potential to cause more serious problems. There has been a lack of monitoring of so-called “bear jams” – traffic buildups which occur when bears get too close to the road – in Yellowstone National Park, Montana.

“The big glaring thing that’s missing right now is the lack of resource rangers,” Evan Stout, owner and operator of Yellowstone Wildlife Guide Company, told SFGATE. “The bear jams are pretty crazy. There’s nobody overseeing those.”

open image in gallery In mid-October the Gettysburg Foundation reported that a stone wall in a historical military park in Pennsylvania had been toppled over. The foundation noted the lack of staffing due to the shutdown and urged members of the public to remain vigilant. ( Facebook/Gettysburg Foundation )

open image in gallery Lower levels of staffing have potential to cause more serious problems, with a lack of monitoring of so-called ‘bear jams’ – traffic buildups which occur when bears get too close to the road – in Yellowstone National Park ( AFP via Getty Images )

As a result late last month more than 450 former national park leaders signed a letter to Interior Secretary Doug Bergum calling for the closure of the parks, citing the escalation in dangerous incidents.

“Our parks don’t run by themselves,” the letter, organized by the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks and Association of National Park Rangers, stated.

“The dedicated staff of the National Park Service (NPS) keep them clean, safe, and functioning. And as these latest, and sadly predictable, incidents clearly demonstrate, our parks cannot operate without them.

“Before the shutdown more than 40 former national park superintendents sent you a letter warning of this very type of situation. It was ignored. And now we see the results.”