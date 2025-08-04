Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has lashed out at Republican Sen. Ted Cruz after he mocked her for wearing a headscarf at a Muslim police officer’s funeral.

Hochul, a Democrat, was paying her respects at the funeral of Didarul Islam, 36, a New York City police officer, who was one of four killed in a shooting last Monday in Midtown.

A picture of the governor sat beside New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the service was posted by an anonymous conservative account with the caption “Why in TF is the Governor of New York wearing a ****** hijab?!”

open image in gallery Kathy Hochul has lashed out at Ted Cruz after he called her out for wearing a headscarf at a fallen Muslim officer’s funeral ( REUTERS )

Cruz, who represents Texas, added “Um, wut?” in response on X.

Hochul hit back at the senator in a post explaining: “I wore a headscarf to honor a fallen Muslim NYPD officer at his funeral.

“Respecting a grieving family’s faith is “wut” leaders and anyone with basic decency would do.”

Cruz doubled down in a further post on Sunday. “I agree,” he posted. “You should wear a hijab every day because you are so damn decent. Never mind the rights of women in New York…not your concern.”

Others on X praised Hochul’s actions. Evaristus Odinikaeze wrote: “Gov. Hochul showed respect, empathy, and leadership. That’s what real public service looks like.

“Wearing a headscarf at a Muslim officer’s funeral isn’t ‘virtue signaling,’ it’s human decency.”

open image in gallery Police officers carry the casket of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam to a hearse during Islam's funeral services in the Bronx ( AFP via Getty Images )

Fact-checkers on X also pointed out that Cruz wore a yarmulke when he visited the Jewish Center of Brighton Beach in Brooklyn during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Islam’s funeral was held at his mosque in the Bronx and attended by thousands of police officers who came to pay their respects.

He came to New York City from Bangladesh when he was 20 years old, living in a small house along with his parents, his young sons, and his pregnant wife. He served in the NYPD for three and a half years, and joined the agency after a two-year tenure as a safety agent in city schools.

open image in gallery New York Police officers salute as the hearse carries the casket ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He was killed when gunman Shane Tamura entered a Park Avenue office building with an assault style-rifle and opened fire before taking his own life.

In a eulogy read on his wife’s behalf, Islam was described as someone who “lived to help others” and that “he gave his life protecting them.”

“Though my heart is broken, I find comfort knowing that his sacrifice might have saved others,” she added.