Donald Trump has heaped praise on Sydney Sweeney’s provocative new jeans advert after being told the actress was a registered Republican.

While speaking to reporters on the runway in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday evening, the president was informed about the Euphoria actress’s reported political leanings.

“She’s a registered Republican?” the president asked. “Now I love her ad.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump spoke out in support of Sydney Sweeney's recent American Eagle jeans promotion ( CNN/X )

Earlier Sunday, public voting records reviewed by The Guardian revealed that Sweeney, 27, has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024. She has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.

“Is that right? Is Sydney Sweeney...,” Trump continued with a smirk. “You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic,” the president concluded.

Trump joined a chorus of MAGA voices praising the actress’s participation in American Eagle’s recent advert, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney has faced growing backlash for her role in American Eagle’s campaign, which critics have condemened as pushing eugenic ideals ( Getty Images )

The commercial has sparked widespread backlash with some critics claiming it peddles eugenic ideals through its wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.”

Critics say the two phrases echo the sentiments of the discredited racist belief once popularized by the Nazis that the human race can be improved genetically by selective breeding.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” Sweeney said in one spot.

“My jeans are blue,” she added, punctuated by the narrator declaring: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Another clip showed the blue-eyed, blond-haired movie star suggestively staring at the camera as she explains that her body’s composition “is determined by... genes”.

open image in gallery Sweeney voted for the Republican Party in June last year, voter records show ( Reuters )

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans,” the company said in a statement responding to the backlash. “Her jeans. Her story.

“We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the statement continued. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

The White House and several conservative firebrands also came to Sweeney’s defense, with Trump’s Communications Director Steven Cheung calling the negative reaction to the advert “cancel culture run amok.”

“This warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking is a big reason why Americans voted the way they did in 2024. They’re tired of this bulls***,” he added.

Vice President JD Vance chimed in on the debate, hailing Sweeney as an “all-American beautiful woman.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz condemned the “crazy Left” for attacking a “beautiful woman.” Congressman Eric Swalwell was among Democrats and X users taunting Cruz, calling him “Thirsty Ted.”

Fox News spent over 85 minutes across at least 20 segments through Thursday afternoon discussing the commercial and the discourse surrounding it, according to a study by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America.