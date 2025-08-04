Trump weighs in on American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ad controversy

Donald Trump has given his take on actress Sydney Sweeney’s controversial jeans advert for American Eagle.

The advert, which featured the tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has good genes”, was slammed by some who have accused it of subtly promoting white supremacy and eugenics.

Speaking to the press before embarking on Air Force One on Sunday (3 August), the US president said the ad was “fantastic” after a reporter informed him that the 27-year-old actress is a registered Republican.

“Oh, now I love her ad,” he said, adding: “You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans”, though admitted he did not think Sweeney would have voted red.

“If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

On Saturday (2 August), it was revealed that the Euphoria actress has been a registered voter with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024, according to public voting records.