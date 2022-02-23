Two New York prosecutors investigating Trump have resigned, report says

Two lead prosecutors investigating Donald Trump in New York City have resigned, reports say.

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who had been leading the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe of Mr Trump’s business practices, abruptly stepped down on Wednesday, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times.

According to the Times, the two prosecutors tendered their resignations after the city’s new district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated that he may not move forward with the case.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow