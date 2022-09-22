Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York attorney general has sued former president for ‘padding net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks’
Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump has claimed that as president he had the authority to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it”, as he blamed banks themselves for failing to check his company’s valuations.
He was speaking on Fox News after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks.
Dubbing it “the art of the steal”, Letitia James in her suit has also named his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump as defendants.
The 222-page suit detailed instances of alleged fraud, many involving claims made on annual financial statements that Mr Trump would give to banks, business associates and financial magazines as proof of his riches as he sought loans and deals.
Also under probe for removing government-owned documents from the White House and taking them to his Florida estate, Mr Trump told Sean Hannity that “there doesn’t have to be a process” for declassifying documents “if you’re the president of the United States”.
After failed Covid plot, Michael Flynn claims globalists will now try to turn humans into cyborgs
Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn has claimed that globalists will try to turn humans into cyborgs after failing to change their DNA with Covid vaccines.
The retired three-star general has become a leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement and has previously suggested that the US military consider a Myanmar-style coup.
He has also claimed that Covid was invented by George Soros, Bill Gates and others in order to defeat Donald Trump.
Graeme Massie reports on this latest nonsensical conspiracy theory.
The 20 major lawsuits and investigations Trump faces
Lawsuits and investigations hung over Donald Trump throughout his business career, then his presidency, and have continued on through to his current post-presidency phase.
Most recently, there’s the bombshell $250m lawsuit from New York attorney general Letitia James against Mr Trump and three of his children for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices. But there are plenty more.
Josh Marcus and Louise Hall look at the legal challenges the former president faces.
How AOC inadvertently sparked the New York AG’s Trump lawsuit
On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced her $250m civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, she specifically cited former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony in 2019 where he revealed that the former president fraudulently inflated the value of his assets.
“I will remind everyone that this investigation only started after Michael Cohen, the former lawyer, his former lawyer testified before Congress shed light on this misconduct,” she said.
The question that triggered Mr Cohen’s response came in 2019 from Ms James’s fellow New Yorker, Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Delighted reactions as lawsuit against Trump family announced
Mary Trump and actress Patricia Arquette led a delighted reaction of Twitter users after news broke that a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children, and several others, had been filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump lashes out in furious rant against New York attorney general
Donald Trump has lashed out in a furious rant against New York Attorney General Letitia James after she announced a major lawsuit against him and three of his children.
The former president responded on Truth Social, writing, “another Witch Hunt by a racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who failed in her run for Governor, getting almost zero support from the public, and now is doing poorly against Law & Order AG candidate, highly respected Michael Henry”.
As Donald Trump Jr dubs accusation ‘bulls*** Dem witch hunt’, Letitia James responds in real time
New York Attorney General Letitia James responded in real time as Donald Trump Jr tweeted that “the bulls*** Dem witch-hunt continues!” after she announced a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and three of his children.
Watch: Donald Trump says he 'can't imagine' being prosecuted for hoarding secret papers
‘Art of the steal’: What is the New York attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump all about?
New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued former president Donald Trump, his three eldest adult children and a host of companies, organisations and persons associated with his eponymous real estate and licensing business, following a three-year civil investigation into allegations of fraud.
Across more than 200 pages, following interviews with 65 witnesses and reviews of millions of documents, the attorney general alleges that the former president and his business empire falsely inflated the value of his net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to gain tax benefits and other benefits from insurers and financial institutions.
Speaking from her office in New York City on 21 September, Ms James said the twice-impeached ex-president “cheated all of us” by inflating his net worth “to unjustly enrich himself and to cheat the system”.
Alex Woodward and Andrew Feinberg report on Wednesday’s announcement.
These are the 20 properties in Donald Trump’s alleged fraud scheme
Donald Trump’s real estate empire engaged in an “astounding” level of fraud and deceptive business practises over more than a decade, during which the former president and his associates “grossly and fraudulently” inflated the value of his properties to obtain tax, loan and insurance incentives while boosting his financial ambitions, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit follows a three-year civil investigation into at least 23 of his properties and assets, from his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida to his namesake tower in Manhattan and golf courses in Scotland.
Ms James’s office found that at least 11 of Mr Trump’s annual financial statements included more than 200 false and misleading asset valuations.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump boasts he could end Ukraine war and it wouldn’t have happened if he were president
Donald Trump has boasted that the war in Ukraine “would not have happened if I were president”.
“President Putin of Russia is now threatening the use of Nuclear Weapons, saying ‘It is not a bluff’,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.
“The Ukrainian conflict should never have happened, and would not have happened if I were President. But as I have made very clear for quite some time, this could now end up being World War III,” he added.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
