Independent
BulletinTrump latest
New Jersey mayor sues Alina Habba for ‘malicious prosecution’ after his arrest outside ICE facility

Ras Baraka is suing the state’s top federal prosecutor for defamation and false arrest after he was hit with trespassing charges in a case that was dismissed days later

Alex Woodward
in New York
Tuesday 03 June 2025 16:09 BST
Comments
Bodycam shows the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka outside ICE facility

The mayor of Newark, New Jersey is suing the state’s top federal prosecutor for defamation and “false arrest” after he was charged with trespassing outside an immigration detention center.

That case was dismissed days later, prompting a federal judge to call the whole ordeal an “embarrassing retraction” for interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Habba, who is also Donald Trump’s personal defense attorney, is accused of “malicious prosecution” violating Mayor Ras Baraka’s Fourth Amendment rights, according to a lawsuit filed in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Baraka was arrested outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center on May 9 as he joined members of Congress to demand answers from the Trump administration about the conditions inside.

A heated argument appeared to break out after agents blocked his entry and continued even after Baraka returned to the other side of the gates. Chaotic video from the scene and officers’ bodycam footage shows officers shoving and holding back protesters at the gate while agents swarm around Baraka and block protesters from the fence.

Baraka was charged with trespassing, but Habba announced on May 19 that she was dropping the case “for the sake of moving forward.”

Habba simultaneously announced criminal charges against a Democratic member of Congress in a social media statement dismissing Baraka’s case.

This is a developing story

