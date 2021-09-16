Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield exploded at a US veteran trying to rescue Americans from Afghanistan after he criticised the Trump administration’s efforts to get US citizens and allies out of the country.

Speaking on Wednesday night to Iraq War veteran Joe Saboe, Stinchfield said: “I can tell you this didn’t happen under President Trump and I know there’s a lot of people on the left that want to try to blame President Trump. He wanted out of Afghanistan real bad, he was real frustrated, not being able to get out, but he didn’t pull out because he knew this would happen. In fact, we all did, I called it on this programme, my 12-year-old son knew about it, and so I’ve got Americans there that are stuck.

“To me, that’s a hostage situation but Joe I appreciate you working to get them out I really do,” he added.

“Veterans, you know, I being one right, and our friends are over there,” Mr Saboe interjected. “We followed this closely for multiple administrations, and we know that the Trump’s administration’s efforts here were fairly weak, that they were trying to limit the number of people that would get out.”

“There were coordination problems,” Mr Saboe added as Stinchfield tried to cut him off.

“Joe ... I’m already low on time,” the host said. When Mr Saboe continued speaking, Stinchfield appeared to address the Newsmax control room, shouting: “Cut him off please, cut him off now!”

Mr Saboe quickly disappeared from the broadcast, his feed appearing to have been removed by the producers of the show.

“You’re not gonna blame this on President Trump on my show,” Stinchfield said, now alone on screen.

“It’s not happening. Now, I appreciate the work that you’re doing. God bless you for being a veteran. God bless you for trying to get Americans out, but don’t come on this programme, and take the talking points of the left and blame President Trump. That’s not helping anybody. The Biden administration screwed this up, from the very start. You know what, I know that, the country knows it, and you call them non-hostages, I don’t know how you don’t call them hostages, they’re stuck in Afghanistan, with a country overrun with terrorists that are willing to kill them all. I’m mad about that man, I really am.”

Stinchfield posted the clip on his Twitter account.

Mr Saboe, 36, was an Army infantry officer. He now coaches a youth soccer team and is the CEO of a small start-up, The New York Times reported.

As the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan neared its conclusion, Mr Saboe joined a group of hundreds of veterans and citizen volunteers trying to get Americans and Afghan allies out of Kabul before the end of the airlift.

The group of 200 volunteers call themselves Team America and are one of many grass-roots efforts that were initiated during the troop withdrawal.

The groups helped thousands of people escape Taliban rule.

“This was born out of desperation,” Mr Saboe told The New York Times. “A lot of us knew people who needed to get out, and there was no one in the American government who seemed to be giving any guidance. There has been almost no coordination.”

On Tuesday, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, told Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a hearing that “the execution of the US withdrawal was clearly and fatally flawed”.

At least 175 people, including 13 US service members, were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport claimed by Isis-K.

“A full accounting of the US response to this crisis is not complete without the Pentagon, especially when it comes to understanding the complete collapse of the US-trained and funded Afghan military,” Mr Menendez said.

“There’s no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining,” Mr Blinken said. “If 20 years, hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment, training did not suffice, why would another year, another five, another 10?”

In the last two months of the US presence in the country, around 123,000 people, including 6,000 Americans, were airlifted out of the country.