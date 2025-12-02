Newsom trolls Trump with praise-filled medical report written by ‘Dr. Doolittle’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office trolled Donald Trump with his own praiseworthy medical report written by “Dr. Doolittle” after the White House shared the president’s recent MRI results.

Hours after the White House released a letter from the president’s physician declaring Trump, 79, to be in excellent health, the governor’s office drafted a satirical letter depicting Newsom, 58, as “the healthiest person alive and ever to live.”

The letter, written by “Dr. Doolittle,” described Newsom’s arteries as “shimmering” and his resting heart rate as “so steady that the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened.’”

The superfluous language appeared to be a nod to a 2015 letter, which seemed to be from Trump’s former personal physician, claiming Trump could be “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.” The physician later claimed Trump dictated the letter himself.

The governor’s office said they “do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials,” but chose to, given the White House had released the results of Trump’s recent “preventative” MRI.

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom released an exaggerated overly-positive health report to mock the president’s ‘normal’ results of his MRI scan ( Getty Images )

“We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa,” the letter read.

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, Newsom’s office has used its social media platform to insult the president and his administration by using memes, rage-baiting and mimicking the president’s social media posts.

The California governor’s office has specifically highlighted the uncertainty around Trump’s mental and physical health, which has been subject to speculation for years.

While the White House claims Trump’s MRI results are “normal,” some have cast doubt on the results – in part due to the sense of public mistrust in the president’s transparency regarding his health. Trump has been accused of shielding some information from the public, such as downplaying the severity of his illness when he contracted Covid-19 for the first time in 2020.

Despite having his own rumors to confront, Trump has extensively accused his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, of covering up his health ailments while in office.

But Newsom’s office was quick to turn the tables on the president following his MRI results.

“If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the President’s emotional well-being,” the letter from “Dr. Doolittle” read.