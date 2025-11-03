Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj has praised President Donald Trump for threatening military action against Nigeria over the “slaughter” of Christians.

On Saturday, the president posted on Truth Social that if the Nigerian government kept allowing the killing of Christians, the U.S. would stop aid and could enter the country “guns-a-blazing” to “wipe out the Islamic terrorists.”

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet,” Trump wrote.

In response, Minaj – who is from the Caribbean country of Trinidad and Tobago – wrote on X with a screenshot of Trump’s post, stating that it made her feel a deep sense of gratitude for living in a country where she could freely worship God.

open image in gallery Rapper Nicki Minaj has praised President Donald Trump after he threatened military action against Nigeria for the “slaughter” of Christians ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

“No group should ever be prosecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” she wrote.

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror, and it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.

“Thank you to the President and his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on the potential of military intervention against Nigeria, as Reuters reported the president was asked on Air Force One if he envisioned troops on the ground or air strikes.

“Could be. I mean, other things. I envisage a lot of things. They’re killing record numbers of Christians in Nigeria … They’re killing the Christians and killing them in very large numbers. We’re not going to allow that to happen,” he said.

It’s unclear if Minaj is a Republican or if she voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. In October, the singer tweeted: “Flattering photos are allowed to be posted of me again. Thanks, POTUS. Epiphany had politicians thinking she would lead them to a victory... How much money did VP Harris have stacked up for her campaign, again? Yikes.”

Also in October, Minaj retweeted a video of the president’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, dancing to one of her songs.

In an October 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Minaj was aked about her feelings on Trump.

“I’m not gonna jump on the Donald Trump bandwagon. I don’t like that. I get that a lot of people don’t like him for obvious reasons. But, what stuck with me was the children being taken away from their parents when they came into this country.

That really bothered me because I was one of those immigrant children coming to America to flee poverty. And I couldn’t imagine a little child going through all of that, trying to get to another country because they didn’t have money in their country, or whether you’re fleeing from war … and then being taken away from the one person that makes you feel comfort.

That is what really raised my eyebrows. That is what made me go, ‘Something about this doesn’t sit right in my spirit.’ But! On Celebrity Apprentice, I think he was funny as hell.”

open image in gallery Mothers of abducted Chibok girls hold their daughters’ photographs during a commemoration in northeast Nigeria, 14 April 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country with over 230 million people. About half are Muslim and 46 per cent are Christian, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Attacks against Christians in Nigeria got international attention when militants from the terrorist group Boko Haram, who oppose Western education, kidnapped 276 predominantly Christian schoolgirls from the town of Chibok.

However, in recent months, members of Trump’s administration have been arguing that attacks on Christians constitute “genocide,” as Senator Ted Cruz claimed the Nigerian government had been complicit in the violence.

Nigeria has been listed as a country “of particular concern” because of violations of religious freedom, joining North Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, and China.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria said the characterization was categorically untrue.

open image in gallery The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu ( Getty Images )

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

However, other members of Trump’s administration endorsed the president’s statement, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately,” he wrote to X.

“The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”