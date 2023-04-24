Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former South Carolina Governor, and current presidential candidate, Nikki Haley celebrated former CNN host Don Lemon being ousted from his network by posting a graphic referencing his controversial comments.

On Twitter, Ms Haley posted a graphic that showed two cans of lemonade enveloped in koozies that read, “Past my prime?” and “Hold my beer”.

“Get yours today!” the graphic read.

The graphic was posted just hours after Lemon revealed he had been fired from CNN after 17 years at the network, eight of which he served as a host.

Ms Haley’s reference was to an offensive comment Lemon made about her earlier this year when she entered the race for president.

Lemon claimed Ms Haley, was “not in her prime” during a February broadcast after the former South Carolina Governor discussed mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.

Lemon said, “[Ms Haley] says people, politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s."

Ms Haley is 51 years old.

Lemon received harsh backlash for his comments with many calling for him to be cancelled. The CNN This Morning host later issued two separate apologies for his statements.

Though neither Lemon nor CNN gave an exact reason for the host’s departure, many online theorised it was due to his sexist comments.

Lemon said he was “shocked” to learn of his firing, claiming that he was not given a heads-up or any indication that he would not be able to continue working at CNN.

CNN refuted Lemon’s statement saying he was offered to meet with management but chose to release a statement on Twitter.

Regardless of the timeline of events, Ms Haley was celebrating Lemon’s firing calling it a, “A great day for women everywhere.”