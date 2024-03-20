Big-time Haley donors switch to backing Biden – not Trump

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Biden campaign has been attempting, and apparently succeeding, at recruiting donors to the now-suspended campaign of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The Democratic campaign apparatus already has a significant lead over the Republicans when it comes to funding. The Biden campaign recently announced it has $155m in cash on hand and that it raised $54m in February alone, while former President Donald Trump’s committees had $36.6m in cash on hand at the end of January, with one month less of fundraising having been reported publicly.

One of the Haley backers who have been pulled over to the Biden side is Harry Sloan, a former MGM executive. He got a call from Jeffrey Katzenberg, a media proprietor and former chair of Walt Disney Studios, about helping Mr Biden win the 2024 election.

“People I know who are generally business Republicans, they’re going to hear from me,” Mr Sloan told CNBC about fundraising for Mr Biden.

Mr Sloan is one of several former Haley bundlers – top campaign fundraisers – who have joined the Biden cause instead of boosting the Trump campaign, the outlet reported.

Mr Katzenberg is a co-chair of the Biden campaign who has pushed Haley donors to join Mr Biden since at least February.

Mr Sloan and other Haley backers have also been in touch with Biden campaign finance chair Rufus Gifford, a former State Department official who said he’s part of a WhatsApp group entitled “Haley Supporters for Biden,” according to CNBC.

Mr Sloan raised $550,000 for the Haley campaign, but last year he also sent $100,000 to a pro-Biden political committee and made a donation directly to the Biden campaign. He has also donated to Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dave McCormick.

Former Virginia congresswoman and co-chair of the Haley Campaign Barbara Comstock told CNBC, “I support the Republican Voters Against Trump efforts. I also support Republicans for Ukraine”.

“Still figuring out what other things would be most helpful,” she added.

Earlier this month, both Mr Biden and Mr Trump put out statements trying to get supporters of Ms Haley to back their campaigns as the former South Carolina governor dropped out of the race.

The president also criticised Mr Trump as he tried to win over Haley backers.

“It takes a lot of courage to run for President – that’s especially true in today’s Republican Party, where so few dare to speak the truth about Donald Trump. Nikki Haley was willing to speak the truth about Trump: about the chaos that always follows him, about his inability to see right from wrong, about his cowering before Vladimir Putin,” Mr Biden said in a statement on 6 March.

“Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign,” he added. “I know there is a lot we won’t agree on. But on the fundamental issues of preserving American democracy, on standing up for the rule of law, on treating each other with decency and dignity and respect, on preserving NATO and standing up to America’s adversaries, I hope and believe we can find common ground.”

Mr Trump took to Truth Social to gloat but also to invite Haley supporters to join his campaign.

“Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record-setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries,” he said about his only Super Tuesday loss on 5 March.

“Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50 per cent, according to the polls,” he claimed.

“At this point, I hope she stays in the ‘race’ and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!” he wrote.

Ms Haley dropped out of the presidential race after she only managed to win Vermont on Super Tuesday. As she announced her decision, she declined to endorse Mr Trump.