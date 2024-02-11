Nikki Haley claps back at Trump questioning where her husband is

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikki Haley and Former President DonaldTrump are squaring up for their latest tiff after he publicly questioned her military husband’s whereabouts.

Mr Trump made the remarks while campaigning in South Carolina, Ms Haley’s home state, where she also served as governor. The former president is currently leading in the polls there ahead of the 24 February primary.

“What happened to her husband?” Mr Trump asked a crowd in Conway, South Carolina. “Where is he? He’s gone. He knew. He knew.”

Ms Haley responded in a post to X, formerly Twitter. “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about,” she said, adding, “Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief.”

Michael Haley is currently deployed in Africa, but responded to the remarks on Twitter with a meme that read: “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack.”

President Joe Biden also took the time to address the matter on social media. “The answer is that Major Haley is abroad, serving his country right now. We know [Trump] thinks our troops are ‘suckers,’ but this guy wouldn’t know service to his country if it slapped him in the face.”

Mr Trump and Ms Haley have been engaging in a recent back-and-forth while on the campaign trial. The former UN ambassador took out a billboard ad this week calling out Mr Trump’s age.

Still, she encouraged him to make any further remarks on the debate stage. The former president still has not participated in a presidential debate during the election cycle.

“Donald, if you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back,” she said. “Get on a debate stage and say it to my face.”

Ms Haley lost the Republican primary election in Nevada to Mr Trump “none of these candidates” earlier this week.

After the results were announced Mr Trump said he wished the general election could be held on Tuesday.

“Go back home, rest and then come back,” the former president told his supporters. “If we win the state of Nevada, it’s over for them.”

The other Republican primary this month is in Michigan on 27 February.