Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory
This victory marks the first state primary Nikki Haley has won this cycle
Nikki Haley won the GOP Presidential primary in Vermont on Tuesday, marking her first state victory.
Her victory in Vermont marks the first time the former South Carolina governor has won a state primary during her campaign. Donald Trump, however, has already beaten Ms Haley in eleven state primaries this Super Tuesday.
As of late Saturday, the Republican presidential primaries in Alaska, California and Utah have yet to be called.
On Sunday, Ms Haley also won the GOP primary in Washington, DC.
This is a developing story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies