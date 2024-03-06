Jump to content

Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory

This victory marks the first state primary Nikki Haley has won this cycle

Katie Hawkinson
Wednesday 06 March 2024 03:53
Nikki Haley is the projected winner of the Vermont GOP primary

Nikki Haley is the projected winner of the Vermont GOP primary

(REUTERS)

Nikki Haley won the GOP Presidential primary in Vermont on Tuesday, marking her first state victory.

Her victory in Vermont marks the first time the former South Carolina governor has won a state primary during her campaign. Donald Trump, however, has already beaten Ms Haley in eleven state primaries this Super Tuesday.

As of late Saturday, the Republican presidential primaries in Alaska, California and Utah have yet to be called.

On Sunday, Ms Haley also won the GOP primary in Washington, DC.

This is a developing story...

