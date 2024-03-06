Nikki Haley wins Vermont Republican primary marking her first Super Tuesday victory

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nikki Haley won the GOP Presidential primary in Vermont on Tuesday, marking her first state victory.

Her victory in Vermont marks the first time the former South Carolina governor has won a state primary during her campaign. Donald Trump, however, has already beaten Ms Haley in eleven state primaries this Super Tuesday.

As of late Saturday, the Republican presidential primaries in Alaska, California and Utah have yet to be called.

On Sunday, Ms Haley also won the GOP primary in Washington, DC.

This is a developing story...