Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. military has successfully transported a small nuclear reactor by air, advancing the Trump administration’s plan to deploy the energy source across the nation.

The “next-generation” Valar Atomics Ward 250 nuclear reactor — comparable in size to a large truck — was loaded onto a C-17 transport plane at the March Air Reserve Base in California on Sunday.

It was then flown about 700 miles to the Hill Air Force Base in Utah. It will eventually be sent to an energy lab in the state for evaluation and testing, the Pentagon announced.

The compact, 5-megawatt reactor could potentially power up to 5,000 homes or ensure reliable and secure energy for a military base.

The reactor’s flight aligns with President Donald Trump's plan to modernize America's nuclear power infrastructure — a goal bolstered by a series of executive orders he signed in May.

open image in gallery The US military airlifted a next-generation nuclear reactor for the first-ever time, the Pentagon announced ( Department of Defense )

open image in gallery The small reactor could theoretically power up to 5,000 homes, the Pentagon said ( Department of Defense )

“It is the policy of the United States to expedite and promote to the fullest possible extent the production and operation of nuclear energy to provide affordable, reliable, safe, and secure energy to the American people,” one of the orders states.

Michael Duffy, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, lauded the operation — which was jointly carried out by the Defense and Energy Departments.

“Powering next generation warfare will require us to move faster than our adversaries, to build a system that doesn't just equip our warfighters to fight, but equips them to win at extraordinary speed,” Duffey said. “Today is a monumental step toward building that system. By supporting the industrial base and its capacity to innovate, we accelerate the delivery of resilient power to where it's needed.”

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright added that the administration’s goal is to have a trio of small reactors online by July 4.

"The American nuclear renaissance is to get that ball moving again, fast, carefully, but with private capital, American innovation and determination," Wright said.

Currently, there are 94 operable nuclear reactors in the U.S., which generate about 20 percent of the country’s electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Polls show that the American public is broadly on board with nuclear power in spite of several major accidents throughout the past decades.

According to a Gallup survey conducted last year, 61 percent of Americans favor using nuclear energy, marking a near-record high. Republicans were significantly more likely to support nuclear energy than Democrats.