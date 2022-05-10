OAN runs 30-second segment acknowledging ‘no widespread voter fraud’ in 2020 election

More than 18 months after the 2020 presidential election, right-wing television network One America News has admitted that a pair of Georgia election workers who OAN personalities accused of committing ballot fraud did absolutely nothing wrong.

On Monday, the network aired a 30-second segment in which a voiceover told viewers a statement acknowledging that the 2020 election — in which President Joe Biden, a Democrat, carried the Peach State for the first time in decades — saw “no widespread voter fraud”.

The narrator further acknowledged that an investigation by Georgia officials found that the two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss, “did not engage in ballot fraud or criminal misconduct”.

“A legal matter with this network and the two election workers has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties through a fair and reasonable settlement,” he added.

The news package appears to be part of a settlement reached to end a lawsuit the two workers filed against the network last year, in which they accused OAN of defaming them by broadcasting false accusations that they’d helped Mr Biden’s campaign commit fraud by running fake ballots they’d brought in suitcases through voting machines.

The accusations were also pushed by Trump allies such as ex-New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who the two women have also sued.