Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Oath Keepers spent $400 at Olive Garden after storming the Capitol

The far-right militia was preparing more actions after 6 January, according to federal prosecutors

Alex Woodward
New York
Tuesday 01 November 2022 19:59
Oath Keepers leader lambasts prosecution in seditious conspiracy trial

After members of his far-right anti-government militia group breached the halls of Congress on 6 January, 2021, part of an alleged conspiracy against the government, Stewart Rhodes told the group that he was heading to Olive Garden.

“Going to eat at Olive Garden,” the Oath Keepers leader wrote to the group on the encrypted messaging app Signal.

According to court documents and government evidence in the seditious conspiracy trial against Mr Rhodes and four others tied to the group, the Oath Keepers spent $408.82 at the Italian restaurant chain’s location in Vienna, Virginia – what prosecutors said was a way to “celebrate” after joining a mob at the US Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Federal prosecutors allege that Mr Rhodes and others spent weeks preparing their allies for an “attack” fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.

Over the course of the trial, now entering its fifth week, prosecutors and investigators have revealed dozens of text messages discussing the group’s plans leading up to and during the day of the insurrection. On 1 November, prosecutors argued that the group was not planning to quit after 6 January.

Recommended

The former president told his supporters to leave the Capitol and Washington DC, but Oath Keepers members signalled that they weren’t “quitting” and merely “reloading,” text messages reveal.

“We aren’t quitting !!” defendant Kelly Meggs allegedly wrote via Signal. “We are reloading !!”

Defendant Jessica Watkins wrote on the social media platform Parler that night “we won’t back down in fear.”

“We are. AMERICANS!!” she wrote.

Recommended

After Mr Rhodes reportedly grew frustrated that Mr Trump did not invoke the Insurrection Act and call on the Oath Keepers to use violence against his political enemies, while Congress reconvened to rightfully certify the election results, Mr Rhodes allegedly wrote to the group: “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

Defendant Ed Vallejo allegedly called the Olive Garden at 9pm that night.

According to court filings, a person who reportedly unwittingly accompanied Mr Vallejo on a cross-country trip to Washington DC with a stash of weapons met with Mr Rhodes and several others at the restaurant on 6 January.

That person claimed that they could not remember much about the restaurant other than that it was a “far drive away” and that the server was “being a pain about wearing masks.”

The following morning, Mr Vallejo allegedly told the group that “I got s*** needs doin’ but none more important than this,” referring to the ongoing attempt to reject Joe Biden’s presidency.

“We are at WAR,” he added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in