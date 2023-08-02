Obama has warned Biden of Trump’s strength with GOP, report says

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former president Barack Obama privately warned President Joe Biden that Donald Trump’s rabid supporter base and the echo-chamber of conservative media give the twice-impeached, thrice-indicted ex-president a strength heading into next year’s election that should not be underestimated.

According to the Washington Post, Mr Obama delivered the candid advice to his former vice president during a late June lunch in the White House residence, at which he promised Mr Biden that he would “do all he could” to aide his re-election campaign.

The 44th president remains a highly in-demand surrogate for Democratic candidates at all levels, and drew large crowds during swing state rallies during the last two election cycles.

He has also campaigned in settings meant to attract younger voters, including video appearances with social media influencers and an interview he sat for during a recent NBA final series.

In a statement to the Post, Obama adviser Eric Schulz said the ex-president and his team “place a huge emphasis on finding creative ways to reach new audiences, especially tools that can be directly tied to voter mobilization or volunteer activations”.

“We are deliberate in picking our moments because our objective is to move the needle,” he added.

Mr Obama is reportedly expected to begin appearing at fundraisers to benefit the Biden-Harris campaign this fall.

Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo told the Post that the president is “grateful” for Mr Obama’s “unwavering support” and said Mr Biden “looks forward to once again campaigning side-by-side with President Obama to win in 2024 and finish the job for the American people”.