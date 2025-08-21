Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Barack Obama said he supports California Democrats' efforts to redraw congressional districts aiming to offset a similar move passed Wednesday by Texas Republicans.

“I wanted just a fair fight between Republicans and Democrats based on who’s got better ideas, and take it to the voters and see what happens,” Obama said on Tuesday in a rare political intervention and his first public comments expressing support for the push by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“But I want to be very clear: Given that Texas is taking direction from a partisan White House that is effectively saying, ‘Gerrymander for partisan purposes so we can maintain the House despite our unpopular policies, redistrict right in the middle of a decade between censuses’ — which is not how the system was designed — I have tremendous respect for how Governor Newsom has approached this.”

The Texas House of Representatives passed a new Trump-backed congressional map plan that would net the Republican party as many as five additional seats in next year’s midterms, potentially solidifying GOP control of Congress.

The 88-to-52 vote occurred along party lines. It came after Democratic lawmakers in Texas temporarily fled to deny the statehouse a quorum, thereby temporarily halting the redistricting effort.

open image in gallery Former President Barack Obama spoke out in favor of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response to redistricting in Texas by Republicans ( Getty Images )

Obama was one of several prominent Democrats who called those lawmakers to commend them for their efforts to protect democracy.

Democratic state Rep. Nicole Collier spent Monday night locked in the Texas House of Representatives in Austin after refusing to sign a pledge to return for a vote on Republican redistricting proposals.

Despite their efforts, the GOP proposal passed. The Texas state Senate passed a similar map on Sunday, and the new map is expected to head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk later this week.

open image in gallery Trump urged the Texas GOP to redraw state congressional maps to gain more Republican seats ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

In July, President Trump said that he was urging the Texas GOP to redraw state congressional maps to gain more Republican seats, with the president later claiming the GOP was “entitled” to more seats in the state following his successful 2024 campaign there.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a single-digit majority and are facing an unfavorable electoral dynamic ahead of the 2026 midterms in November next year.

To head off GOP efforts to preserve their majority by creating new districts, Democrats have been spurred into action.

After the new map was passed in the Lone Star State, Governor Newsom of California posted on X about his counterpart: “Congratulations to @GregAbbott_TX -- you will now go down in history as one of Donald Trump's most loyal lapdogs.”

He added: “Shredding our nation’s founding principles. What a legacy.”

open image in gallery California Governor Gavin Newsom is leading the Democratic pushback to Republican efforts to create new GOP-leaning seats to hold onto the House of Representatives ( Getty Images )

Newsom is backing a plan in California to redraw congressional maps via a ballot measure in November; his party plans to shift five Republican-held districts to increase the number of Democratic voters in them in a direct response to Texas.

The governor has said California’s new maps will be temporary, an approach Obama described as a “smart, measured approach, designed to address a very particular problem in a very particular moment in time.”

Obama noted that, as the process must be voted on, Californians would have their say at the ballot box, unlike in Texas.

“The fact that California voters will have a chance to weigh in on this makes this act consistent with our democratic ideals, rather than in opposition to our democratic ideals,” Obama said.

open image in gallery Obama noted that, as the redistricting process must be voted on, Californians would have their say at the ballot box, unlike in Texas. ( Getty Images )

“We’re not going to act as if anything is normal any longer. Yes, we’ll fight fire with fire. Yes, we will push back. It’s not about whether we play hardball anymore,” Newsom said at a virtual news conference with other Democratic leaders on Wednesday. “It’s about how we play hardball. And California has your back.”

In a later post on X, he wrote: “It’s on, Texas.”

California’s Supreme Court has already denied a Republican request to intervene on the Democratic Redistricting legislation.

A one-page ruling reads: “The petition for writ of mandate and application for stay are denied. Petitioners have failed to meet their burden of establishing a basis for relief at this time under California Constitution article IV, section 8.”

Newsom’s press office, which has been on a tear over the past week mimicking Trump, asked on X: “What do you call a ‘lawsuit’ that gets tossed in less than 48 hours?” and said they would retweet the best responses.

The California legislature is expected to vote on the motion to put new maps on the ballot by the end of this week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has also indicated a readiness to engage in aggressive redistricting tactics, stating that Democrats in the state are prepared to fight fire with fire against Republican efforts.

Her stance mirrors that of Newsom and mid-decade redistricting is also on the table.

Despite existing state laws designed to ensure independent commissions and curb gerrymandering Hochul has expressed openness to such measures.

open image in gallery New York Governor Kathy Hochul is also open to Newsom's approach to redistricting but the process would be different in her state ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, when questioned on whether New York's Independent Redistricting Commission – established to keep the process separate from the Legislature – should be disbanded or altered to expedite redistricting, Hochul unequivocally replied: “Yes.”

“I’m tired of fighting this fight with my hand tied behind my back,” the governor continued. “To think we’re going to do this with a purity test … the reason we’re able to draw the lines is we’re Democrats and the majority of the people in this state elected us to be leaders.

“Republicans take over the Legislature? They can have at it. But until then, we’re in charge and we’re sick and tired of being pushed around.”

On Wednesday, after the news of that Texas redistricting had passed, Hochul posted on X: “Game on.”