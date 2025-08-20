Texas House passes Trump-backed map that could give Republicans five more seats in midterms
Vote comes after Democratic lawmakers temporarily fled state to stall passage of new map, which Trump wants to use to lock in Republican control in midterms next year
The Texas House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a new Trump-backed congressional map plan that would net the Republican party as many as five additional seats in next year’s midterms, potentially solidifying GOP control of the U.S. Congress.
The 88-to-52 vote occurred along party lines, and came after Democratic lawmakers in Texas temporarily fled to deny the statehouse quorum to move forward with the redistricting effort.
The state Senate passed a similar map on Sunday, and the new map is expected to head to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk later this week.
In July, President Trump said he was pushing the Texas GOP to redraw state congressional maps to pick up more Republican seats, with the president later claiming the GOP was “entitled” to more seats in the state after his successful 2024 campaign there.
“Texas will be the biggest one,” Trump said at the time. “And that’ll be five.”
Texas Republicans openly described the maps as a way to increase GOP fortunes, but denied accusations the plan was racist and aimed at disenfranchising minority voters.
"The underlying goal of this plan is straight forward: improve Republican political performance," State Representative Todd Hunter, who authored the bill creating the new map, said during floor debate on Wednesday.
Redrawing congressional district lines typically only takes place at the beginning of the decade, after the U.S. Census.
Republicans in Texas believe that five districts currently held by Democrats can be redrawn to make the districts more favorable to conservative candidates.
Democrats argue that the new proposed maps are racist and unlawfully divide Black and Latino communities in order to dilute minority representation.
Across the country, Democrats have threatened to respond to Texas’s efforts with reciprocal redistricting in California and other blue states.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is backing a plan in California to redraw congressional maps via ballot measure in November; his party plans to shift five Republican-held districts to put more Democratic voters in them.
“We’re not going to act as if anything is normal any longer. Yes, we’ll fight fire with fire. Yes, we will push back. It’s not about whether we play hardball anymore,” Newsom said at a virtual news conference with other Democratic leaders on Wednesday. “It’s about how we play hardball. And California has your back.”
In the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans hold a single-digit majority and are facing an unfavorable midterm dynamic next year.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
