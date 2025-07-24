Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Threats made online against former president Barack Obama spiked over the weekend after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused him of a years-long coup attempt against President Donald Trump.

Gabbard has claimed Obama and his top officials ran a “treasonous conspiracy” by insinuating they manufactured an investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election to undermine Trump’s first election.

Hours after she made the claim, on July 18, violent rhetoric about Obama surged on platforms such as Truth Social, Telegram, and Gab, with some calling for his arrest, imprisonment, and execution.

That rhetoric was intensified after the president posted an artificial intelligence-generated video of Obama being arrested and continued to re-post Gabbard’s claims throughout the weekend.

By July 19, threatening comments targeting Obama rose from three to 56 – a more than 1,700 percent increase, according to the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.

open image in gallery Truth Social, Gab, and Telegram users sent violent political threats against former president Barack Obama after the Trump administration pushed its theory about the 2016 Russia investigation ( Getty Images )

Truth Social users posted rhetoric calling for a “firing squad,” a “public hanging,” and “streaming” his execution live – all while decrying Obama for the alleged treason.

One user called for Obama’s execution by using memes of a guillotine, electric shock chair, and public hanging platform.

For years, Trump has blamed Obama and other Democrats for abusing power to facilitate investigations or indictments into himself. Since taking back the White House, Trump has promised to conduct a campaign of retribution against those he believes have targeted him.

The documents Gabbard referred to as evidence of Obama’s meddling show that the Obama administration wanted a review of the allegations against Russia before leaving office and pressured intelligence agencies to work quickly.

A spokesperson for Obama denied Gabbard’s allegations, calling them “bizarre,” “ridiculous,” and “a weak attempt at distraction.

open image in gallery Tulsi Gabbard alleged Barack Obama's involvement in a 'coup' on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism said similar violent rhetoric increased on Gab, a platform known for platforming right-wing extremists.

Between July 17 and July 20, comments targeted Obama as treasonous and deserving punishment rose from nine to 48, a more than 400 percent increase.

A review of targeted comments made on Telegram in the same timeline revealed that threats against Obama rose from zero to 12.

Harrison Fields, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement, “As a survivor of multiple assassination attempts, the President takes these matters extremely seriously. The White House condemns all acts of violence, and anyone engaging in such behavior will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”