Watch live: Joe and Jill Biden light candles to mark October 7 anniversary

Watch live as Joe Biden and Jill Biden mark one year since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

A Rabbi will join the US president and the First Lady as they participate in a yahrzeit candle lighting.

The candles burn for 24 hours to commemorate the anniversary of the death of a loved one.

In a statement, Mr Biden said he and Kamala Harris "remain fully committed to the safety of the Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist."

He added: "We support Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks from Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran. Last week, at my direction, the United States military once again actively assisted in the successful defense of Israel, helping to defeat an Iranian ballistic missile attack."

On Monday, Israeli civilians mark the anniversary of Hamas’ deadly 7 October attack, during which they killed around 1,200 people and took 251 more hostage in Gaza, 101 of which remain in the enclave.

Nearly 42,000 Palestinians have since been killed by Israel’s retaliatory air and ground attack in Gaza, according to the local, Hamas-run health ministry.