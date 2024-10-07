Israel-Lebanon latest: Hezbollah rockets hit Haifa as Israel on high alert for October 7 anniversary
Israel authorities said they were on the lookout for attacks timed to coincide with the October 7 anniversary
Hezbollah rockets hit Israel’s third-largest city of Haifa on the one-year anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack, in the first direct strike on the northern city that evaded the military’s usually reliable air defence systems.
Hezbollah said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of “Fadi 1” missiles. Two rockets hit Haifa and five hit Tiberias, according to Israeli media.
Israel is on high alert today for possible attacks, military spokesperson Admiral Daniel Hagari said. “We are ready with increased forces in anticipation for this day,” he added.
Thousands of Israelis are holding vigils and somber ceremonies to mark a year since Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 250 others hostage. The attack triggered a war in Gaza, where Israel killed nearly 42,000 Palestinians, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run Strip.
Israel intensified its airstrikes on Gaza and Lebanon on the eve of the anniversary, with fireballs and loud booms seen over the darkened skyline of Beirut.
Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza earlier in the day killed at least 19 people.
Families of hostages march to Israeli PM’s house in Jerusalem
Families of the hostages marched to the Israeli Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem this morning, playing at 6.29am an air raid siren to mark exact moment Hamas’s 7 October attack started in the south of the country. There family members issued a heart felt plea to Benjamin Netanyahu to bring their loved ones home.
Of the 250 hostages believed to have been taken into Gaza, around 101 are thought to still remain inside - it is unknown how many are still alive.
Shir, 28 daughter of Keith Siegel, an American Israeli hostage in Gaza said she couldn’t have imagined “in her worst nightmares” that he would still be in Gaza one year on. Keith, 65 was seized by Hamas militants from Kfar Azar near the Gaza Border with his wife, who was released in the November hostage exchange deal. Keith, who is from North Carolina, remains inside.
“I couldn’t have imagined in my worst nightmares that a whole year would pass and my father would not be with us, I’m begging everyone to do more to bring him home safe,” she told The Independent in tears after the rally.
“He has been sitting in the tunnels in Gaza and no body has come to save him. I can’t imagine what is going on inside his head and how hard it is for him and how much he misses us. ”
Gil Dickmann’s cousin Carmel Gat, 41 was set to be released in the latest hostage exchange deal which fell through in the eleventh hour. Her family say she was shot dead in a tunnel in Gaza in August, as Israeli soldiers closed in.
He broke down into tears as he addressed the crowds urging Mr Netanyahu to “be the prime minister that choses life”.
“I still cannot believe that we will not have her back. For us it’s too late but it’s not too late for the other 101 hostages,” he said in tears.
In pictures: Israel mourns a year after 7 October attack
US spent record £13.6bn on military aid to Israel – report
The US has spent a record amount of at least £13.6bn on military aid to Israel since the war in Gaza began and led to escalating conflict around the Middle East, according to a report by the Brown University’s Costs of War project.
An additional £3.7bn has gone into stepped-up US military operations in the region since the 7 October attacks, researchers said.
That includes the costs of a Navy-led campaign to quell strikes on commercial shipping by Yemen’s Houthis, who are carrying them out in solidarity with the fellow Iranian-backed group Hamas.
The report – completed before Israel opened a second front against Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon in late September – is one of the first tallies of estimated US costs as the Joe Biden administration backs Israel in its conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and seeks to contain hostilities by Iran-allied armed groups in the region.
Israelis mourn victims of 7 October attacks
People in Israel are holding vigils and sombre ceremonies to mark a year since the October 7 Hamas attack which sparked the war in Gaza.
At 6.30am (local time) – the exact hour Hamas launched its attack – the families of those killed at the Nova music festival, joined by Israeli president Isaac Herzog, gathered at the site where almost 400 revelers were gunned down and several taken hostage.
After briefly playing the same trance music that was blared during the festival, hundreds of family members and friends of the victims stood for a moment of silence.
“When we are here, we are near our loved ones, this is the time they danced and fled,” said Sigal Bar-On, whose niece Yuval Bar-On, 25, and her fiancee Moshe Shuva, 34, were supposed to get married in December 2023.
“We are here to remind [the hostages] that we haven’t forgotten them,” said Shiri Albag, whose daughter Liri is among the captives, according to the Associated Press.
“We won’t let you (Netanyahu) rest until all of them are back, every last one of them,” she told the crowd, which hoisted the faces of the hostages.
Last year’s Hamas attacks killed 1,200 people and more than 250 were taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.
Hamas boasts about 7 October attacks on anniversary of 1,200 deaths
Palestinian militant group Hamas yesterday praised its 7 October attack on Israel as “glorious”.
The comments by Qatar-based Hamas member Khalil Al-Hayya came on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the massacre in southern Israel that sparked a bloody war in Gaza.
Israel intensified bombardments in Lebanon and Gaza on the eve of the 7 October attacks anniversary.
Israeli air strikes battered Beirut’s southern suburbs yesterday in the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since Israel sharply escalated its campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah last month.
Watch live: Memorial at Nova Music Festival site for victims of 7 October attack
Watch live as a memorial ceremony takes place at the Nova Music Festival site for victims of 7 October attack one year on.
Thousands of Israelis are expected to visit the location of a rave party where Hamas killed 364 and kidnapped 44 partygoers and staff on October 7, to pay tribute and mourn the victims as Israel marks the first anniversary of Hamas attacks.
Hezbollah rockets strike Israel's Haifa in direct attack
Hezbollah rockets hit Israel’s third-largest city of Haifa early today, in the first direct attack on the northern city that evaded the military’s usually reliable air defence systems.
Hezbollah said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with a salvo of “Fadi 1” missiles. Two rockets hit Haifa and five hit Tiberias, according to Israeli media.
At least 10 people were wounded in Haifa and Tiberias.“This was the first real hit in the city,” said Haifa mayor Yona Yahav.
Israel’s military said five rockets were launched at Haifa from Lebanon, adding, “interceptors were fired”. “Fallen projectiles were identified in the area. The incident is under review.”
Gazans on their year of hell: ‘The pain is indescribable’
Israel unleashed its heaviest-ever bombardment of Gaza and a siege last October after Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 as hostages, according to Israeli estimates.
Since then, Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of Gaza has killed almost 42,000 people, the majority women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A further 10,000 are thought to be under the rubble and an unknown number have been taken into Israeli detention. Swathes of Gaza has been razed to the ground.
The Independent spoke to those inside Gaza about what they have been through over the last year.
Ziad Abdul-Dayem, 55, is a paramedic and ambulance driver. In November he spent 12 hours digging through rubble, trying to rescue nearly a dozen members of his family killed in an Israeli airstrike. He risks his life working day and night to pull survivors from collapsed buildings.
Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna report.
Voices from Gaza on their year of hell: ‘The pain is indescribable’
Bel Trew and Nedal Hamdouna hear the story of an ambulance driver who has to dig through rubble for survivors – including his own family – and a doctor treating horrific injuries. Gaza journalist Nedal also recounts having to flee his home and other shelters five times, having seen a number of family members killed in Israeli airstrikes
Israeli soldier ‘killed in combat’ in northern Israel
One soldier was killed in combat in northern Israel and two others were severely injured, Israel’s military said this morning. The 25-year-old reserve soldier died while fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border, it added.
Meanwhile, Israel said it intercepted two aerial targets launched from the east after sirens went off in the central areas of Rishon Letsiyon and Palmachim on the one-year anniversary of the 7 October Hamas attacks.
Qatar, Oman and the UAE travel advice
Thousands of people have died in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East. The conflict involving Israel, Gaza, Lebanon and Iran threatens to engulf the region. The missile attack by Iran on Israel has already caused widespread disruption to flights – and has raised concerns for tourists planning to visit destinations in the Gulf.
These are the key warnings made by the UK Foreign Office for the Gulf region, and individual advice for Qatar, Oman and the UAE (including Dubai) from the US State Department and the Government of Canada.
The Independent has also assessed current flight plans in and out of major airports, sampling typical routings for overnight flights from the UK arriving in the Gulf area.
Key flights are tracking south of the conflict zones, typically adding 30 minutes to journey times in either direction – or an hour for round-trips – and jeopardising connections at hub airports.
Simon Calder has more.
Qatar, Oman and the UAE: What are the current travel warnings for tourists?
Exclusive: Key flights are tracking south of the conflict zones, typically adding 30 minutes to journey times and jeopardising connections
