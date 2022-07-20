The first openly gay mayor of a small Oklahoma town has quit after saying he had faced “malicious” threats and harassments.

Adam Graham, who was elected mayor of The Village in May, told the city manager in an open resignation letter that he had been targeted in coffee shops and while walking his dog.

“Unfortunately, these malicious bad-faith attacks are escalating and I no longer feel safe to serve in my capacity as mayor,” he wrote.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation effective immediately.”

“In the last month, I’ve been followed home from meetings, threatened while walking my dog, harassed at Starbucks and had my tires slashed.”

City officials confirmed his resignation had been accepted.

Mr Graham, 29, was elected to the City Council in the town of just over 9,000 residents in 2019.

In his resignation letter, Mr Graham referred to a 28 May incident where he was pulled over by two officers from the neighbouring town of Nichols Hills for allegedly speeding.

Bodycam footage of the encounter showed a tense exchange between Mr Graham and the police officers, in which he told the officers to “get out,” and said they couldn’t pull over cars in his town.

Mr Graham claimed he had “stood up against Nichols Hills Police targeting The Village residents.”

Nichols Hills Police chief Steven Cox told The Oklahoman he had not heard from Mr Graham about the traffic stop.

Mr Cox and The Villages police captain Matt Butcher both said they were unaware of any threats towards Mr Graham.

A Democrat in a deeply red state, Mr Graham had pledged to try to ban conversion therapy within city limits and improve transportation and public parks.

According to an online profile, Mr Graham now works as a political consultant. He said in his letter he plans to continue to be an active private citizen.

LGBTQ Victory Institute spokesman Albert Fuji told NBC News that Mr Graham had been a “fierce LGBTQ leader in Oklahoma”.

“We are devastated — and angry — that he faced harassment and threats to the point he no longer feels safe serving in public office,” Mr Fuji said.